April 8, 2013 / 10:16 AM / 4 years ago

Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

April 8 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

** General Electric Co is buying oilfield pump maker Lufkin Industries Inc for $2.98 billion, sharply increasing its presence in the fast-growing market to extract oil and natural gas from shale rock, the conglomerate said on Monday.

** Thomas H. Lee Partners said it was buying privately held IT outsourcing company CompuCom Systems Inc for around $1.1 billion, a person close to the matter said.

** French media group Lagardere has begun selling its 7.4 percent stake in Airbus parent EADS, a key element of the group’s planned ownership restructuring.

** John Malone’s Liberty Global will get unconditional EU clearance for its $15.8 billion bid for Virgin Media, two people familiar with the matter said, in a move which pits the U.S. billionaire against rival Rupert Murdoch.

** Telecom equipment maker Ericsson said it had struck a deal to buy Microsoft Corp’s Mediaroom IPTV business, which makes software used by phone companies to deliver television over the Internet.

** German real estate company Patrizia said a consortium it is heading won the bidding for peer GBW. Patrizia said on Monday that GBW, owned by regional state-backed lender BayernLB, has about 32,000 residential units and total assets of about 2.5 billion euros ($3.26 billion) as of end-2012.

** Africa-focused Australian miner Sundance Resources Ltd is ending negotiations on a $1.4 billion takeover by China’s Hanlong Group, saying late on Monday that its funding conditions for the deal had not been met.

** Greek National Bank’s plan to absorb subsidiary Eurobank will be suspended while the country’s bank support fund decides whether the lenders should merge, a finance ministry official said on Sunday.

** China’s privately held Dalian Wanda Group is in discussions to purchase UK-based chains, Odeon & UCI Cinemas Holdings and Vue Entertainment, The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday.

** Finnish drug retail and wholesale company Oriola-KD said it has agreed to buy Swedish pharmacy chain Medstop Group for 176 million euros ($229 million) as it seeks growth in the country.

** Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has acquired a U.S. commercial property loan portfolio from a Deutsche Bank unit worth $3.7 billion, as cashed-up Japanese lenders swoop in on assets sold by retreating European banks.

** Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp said on Friday it has hired advisers to consider a possible sale or other strategic options following reports that Rio Tinto may sell its controlling stake in the Canadian company’s only asset.

** Germany’s Merz Pharma Group withdrew its offer for U.S. cosmetic products maker Obagi Medical Products Inc, after rival bidder Canada’s Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc raised its offer last week.

** Canadian pharmaceutical company Resverlogix Corp , which is exploring a sale, said it would spin off its RVX Therapeutics Inc unit.

