Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

April 19 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday.

** Blackstone Group LP has ended its pursuit of Dell Inc, easing the way for founder Michael Dell and his private equity partner Silver Lake to go ahead with a $24.4 billion deal to acquire the world’s No. 3 PC maker.

** Activist investor Nelson Peltz purchased stakes in U.S. packaged food companies Mondelez International Inc and PepsiCo Inc, worth a little more than $900 million, a regulatory filing on Friday showed.

** A group of key shareholders in Kazakh miner ENRC led by co-founder Alexander Machkevitch is considering a buyout of the $6 billion company, whose shares have been battered by worries over governance and two internal probes.

** Private equity firm Carlyle Group said it had made a significant investment in British taxi company Addison Lee. One person familiar with the matter said it was a very significant majority and the investment was in the region of 300 million pounds ($459 million).

** Dutch bank and insurance group ING Groep NV said on Friday it has agreed to sell its 49 percent stake in Korean insurance company KB Life to joint venture partner KB Financial Group for 166.5 billion won ($148.2 million).

** Spanish discount retailer Dia said it would exit Turkey by selling its stake in supermarket chain DiaSA to Turkish food group Yildiz Holding, while local partner Sabanci Holding also sold its stake. The deal, first reported by Reuters earlier on Friday, is worth 136.5 million euros ($178 million).

** The board of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) agreed to buy a 5.75 percent stake in Polish chemicals maker Azoty Tarnow for 296.4 million zlotys ($94.3 million), EBRD said on its web site.

** Lenovo Group said it was in preliminary talks about a potential acquisition, following a media report that IBM Corp was negotiating the sale of its x86 server hardware business to the Chinese computer maker.

** French luxury group Hermes has acquired a majority stake in Swiss watch case maker Joseph Erard, another step in a wave of consolidation that has seen watch industry players integrated in large luxury concerns.

** Turkey’s Sabanci Holding is exiting the food retail sector, selling its stake in discount supermarket chain DiaSA and making progress on quitting its joint venture with Carrefour, sources close to the matter told Reuters on Friday.

** Russia’s government commission on foreign investment has turned down U.S. group Abbott Laboratories’ request to buy Russian vaccine maker Petrovax, the head of Russia’s competition regulator said.

** KPMG is to buy London-based corporate advisory firm Makinson Cowell to tap into growing demand from companies wanting to know how they are viewed by shareholders and creditors.

** Russia is pressing on with plans for a long-expected share sale in state-controlled bank VTB later this year, as the lender’s need for capital outweighs concerns over market volatility, a senior official said on Friday.

** German cement maker HeidelbergCement said on Friday it bought the 49 percent of Russian cement maker CJSC “Construction Materials” it did not yet own.

** Greece’s second-largest lender Piraeus Bank has got a green light from the country’s bank rescue fund to acquire Portuguese bank Millennium BCP’s Greek unit, two bankers close to the deal said.