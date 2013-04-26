Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

April 26 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

** Private equity firms Cinven and Warburg Pincus and co-investors completed their exit from Dutch cable firm Ziggo in a placement of their remaining holdings for about 875 million euros ($1.14 billion).

** The French government sold a 2.1 percent stake in Airbus parent EADS for 707 million euros ($921 million), it said, marking one of the final steps in the overhaul of the ownership of the European aerospace and defense group.

** German real estate company Deutsche Wohnen AG has agreed to buy two property portfolios comprising a total of 7,800 flats in Berlin in a deal worth about 400 million euros ($521 million).

** Indebted Russian steel group Mechel has backed off from selling up to 25 percent of its mining division because of market conditions, sources with knowledge of the matter said.

** Private equity firm Apollo Global Management said on Thursday it will invest in oil and gas company Double Eagle Energy Holdings as the company builds its holdings in Oklahoma.

** Theravance plans to split into two publicly traded U.S. companies, separating some of its most advanced respiratory drugs under development with GlaxoSmithKline Plc from its other biopharmaceutical operations.

** Australia’s Discovery Metals Ltd’s chief said the company has received no new bid from former suitor Cathay Fortune, and said the Chinese firm’s disparaging comments this week were part of an effort to snap up its Botswana copper project cheaply.

** Japanese drink maker Yakult Honsha Co Ltd and Danone SA scrapped a longstanding alliance, denting speculation that the French food-and-drink company might seek to buy out its partner.

** Belgian banking and insurance group KBC said it had agreed to sell its Serbian unit KBC Banka to Societe Generale Srbija and Telenor Serbia, one of the final divestments required by the European Commission.

** Greek telecoms company OTE agreed to sell its Bulgarian unit to Norway’s Telenor to reduce debt and allow it to focus on client retention amid Greece’s crippling recession.

** Mexican processed foods company Grupo Herdez said it would pay 2.98 billion pesos ($245 million) to buy Nutrisa, a frozen yogurt and food supplement chain.

** Soft commodity trader Armajaro is no longer in talks to buy Plexus Cotton Ltd, a medium-sized cotton merchant, the companies said.

** Bulgaria pushed back the privatization of the state railway company’s cargo unit until after May’s parliamentary elections, highlighting the difficulty of enacting economic reforms amid political instability. The operator BDZ hopes to eventually raise about 100 million levs ($67 million) from the sale.