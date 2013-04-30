FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
April 30, 2013 / 10:06 AM / in 4 years

Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds Vivendi, Sonatrach)

April 30 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

** Unilever plans to pay up to $5.4 billion to raise its stake in its Indian subsidiary, making its biggest deal in 13 years a huge bet on the strength of demand for personal care and food products in Asia’s third-largest economy.

** U.S. retailer Best Buy Co Inc retreated from its ill-fated European expansion on Tuesday by selling its stake in a joint venture to Carphone Warehouse Group for less than half what it paid five years ago.

** Bahrain-based private equity firm Investcorp agreed a sale of its German insulation firm Armacell to Charterhouse Capital Partners for over 500 million euros ($655 million), it said on Tuesday.

** Spain’s Telefonica is selling 40 percent of its Central American business to Guatemalan-based Corporacion Multi Inversiones for $500 million in a drive to cut debt while keeping control of assets with potential to grow.

** UniCredit’s Romania unit said on Tuesday that it has agreed to buy the local retail operations of RBS - about 315 million euros ($413 million) in assets - for an undisclosed amount.

** Private equity firm Baring Asia is in advanced talks with the Indian arm of French cement maker Lafarge SA to invest about $240 million for a minority stake, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

** Genetic testing specialist Qiagen NV said it bought privately held U.S. software developer Ingenuity Systems Inc for $105 million to expand further into genetic sequencing technology.

** Japan’s Fujitsu Ltd is in late-stage talks to sell its microcontroller chip business to Spansion Inc - a deal that will broaden the U.S. semiconductor company product line-up so it can better cater to automotive clients, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

** Serbia’s finance ministry said the deadline was extended to 4 p.m. (1400 GMT) on May 31 for bidding for indebted state-run drugmaker Galenika Pharmaceuticals. It was the third extension since offers were invited on Jan. 14 for the company, with the U.S.-based unit of Canada’s Valeant Pharmaceuticals International the only potential partner so far.

** Vivendi said it would consider a public listing of its French telecom operator SFR as part of its plan to reduce exposure to the capital-intensive unit in favor of its media businesses.

** Algerian state energy firm Sonatrach is in talks to buy a stake in Mozambique offshore gas projects operated by Italy’s Eni and Anadarko Petroleum Corp, its chief executive was quoted as saying. (Compiled by Vrinda Manocha in Bangalore)

