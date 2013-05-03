Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

May 3 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

** Private equity firm Electra Partners is selling out of animal tagging company Allflex after 14 years, banking the rewards from ever stricter livestock controls prompted by a string of food scares.

Electra said on Friday it has received a binding offer worth $1.3 billion from private equity peer BC Partners, amounting to $630.5 million gross proceeds for Electra’s clients.

** Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc would be “stark raving mad” to rule out another giant acquisition like its 2009 Burlington Northern takeover, but high prices have made attractive targets scarce now, its vice chairman said on Friday.

** Gulf state Qatar has bought a 5 percent stake in Indian telecoms firm Bharti Airtel Ltd for $1.26 billion, the firm said on Friday, extending an overseas buying spree from mainly developed countries to Asia’s third-largest economy.

** A consortium of Turkish construction firms made the winning 22 billion euro ($29 billion) bid on Friday to build and operate a third airport in Istanbul, which Turkey hopes will become one of the world’s largest by passenger numbers.

** Telecom Italia has asked state financing body CDP to buy a stake in its fixed-line network, a source with knowledge of the deal said, in a move that could smooth a tie-up between the Italian firm and Hong Kong’s Hutchison Whampoa .

** Verizon Communications would like to buy out Vodafone from their Wireless joint venture but will not do so at any cost, its chief executive has told JP Morgan analysts. In a note to clients, analyst Philip Cusick said Verizon boss Lowell McAdam had said he did not believe a premium would be required to buy Vodafone’s 45 percent stake in the highly successful Verizon Wireless business, because Verizon already had control through its 55 percent holding.

** Leo Hindery’s InterMedia Outdoors Holdings raised its offer for cable network Outdoor Channel Holdings Inc for the second time to $9.75 per share, a day after Outdoor Channel agreed to a $9.35 offer by Kroenke Sports & Entertainment LLC.

** Hain Celestial Group Inc said it acquired premium baby food maker Ella’s Kitchen Group Ltd for an undisclosed amount. Hain said the acquisition of Ella’s Kitchen, which operates largely in the United States, Britain and Scandinavia, should lift its earnings by 5 cents to 8 cents per share in fiscal 2014.

** Newell Rubbermaid Inc announced plans on Friday to sell its hardware and teaching aids businesses, as the maker of Sharpie pens and Rubbermaid storage containers tries to narrow its focus and become more profitable.

** E.ON Chief Executive Johannes Teyssen said there will be an “open tender” for the sale of Urenco, the world’s No.2 vendor of nuclear fuel. He could not say how much the sale would fetch, Teyssen said at E.ON’s general shareholder meeting on Friday.

** Sabadell said on Friday it was taking full control of life insurer Mediterraneo Vida by buying a stake from Dutch firm Aegon AEGN.AS, as banking reforms put an end to once-popular insurance joint ventures in Spain.

Spain’s fifth biggest bank, Sabadell paid Aegon just under 450 million euros ($588 million) for the 49.9 percent stake it did not yet own in Mediterraneo Vida.

** A consortium of Turkish construction firms won a tender on Friday to build and operate Istanbul’s planned third airport, outbidding rivals including Turkey’s TAV Holding and Germany’s Fraport.

The consortium of Cengiz, Kolin, Limak, Mapa and Kalyon bid 22.15 billion euros ($29 billion) for the 25-year lease to operate the planned airport.

** Infracapital and Citi Infrastructure could reap up to 2.3 billion pounds ($3.6 billion) from the sale of a 30 percent stake in Kelda Group, which controls Yorkshire Water, bankers specialising in utilities said.

** Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd is in talks to buy a stake worth around $500 million in London-based financial data provider Markit Group, a source familiar with the deal said.

** Scandinavian airline SAS said on Friday it would sell 80 percent of Norwegian regional airline Wideroe for 2.0 billion Swedish crowns ($306.5 million) as part of a survival plan agreed with banks last year.

** Natural gas company EQT Corp said it would buy some properties in Marcellus and Utica shale fields in Pennsylvania, including 10 wells, from Chesapeake Energy Corp for $113 mln.

** South Africa’s Nedbank Group NEDJ.J said on Friday it plans to acquire an initial 36.4 percent share of Mozambique’s sixth-largest lender Banco Unico for $24.4 million, and that it would later increase the stake to a majority shareholding.

** STX Corp will sell a 43.15 percent stake in affiliate STX Energy Co Ltd to private equity firm Hahn & Company, an STX Corp spokesman said on Friday as the South Korean holding company offloads assets to pay down debt.

** Private equity firm Permira is selling a further 10 percent stake in German fashion house Hugo Boss , cashing in on an investment whose share price has doubled since it first invested in 2007.

** Activist investor Edward Bramson has raised his stake in UK private equity company 3i to 4.9 percent, piling pressure on Chief Executive Simon Borrows just weeks before he marks his first year in charge of the troubled firm.

** Oilfield services provider Oil States International Inc , bowing to pressure from top shareholder Jana Partners LLC, said it was considering spinning off its accommodations business, possibly through a real estate investment trust (REIT).

** Entertainment group Vivendi has offered to buy France Telecom’s Dailymotion, an online video-sharing service at the centre of a row over political interference in French companies, news website Wansquare reported on Friday.

** Germany’s ThyssenKrupp is considering keeping a stake in Brazilian steel mill CSA, which would force it to inject more money into the business, a person familiar with the matter said.

** Italian phone company Telecom Italia could place up to 60 percent of its fixed-lined access network on the market, according to a newspaper report on Friday. The telecoms group is mulling spinning off the network and offloading around 45-60 percent of the unit, Il Messaggero said, citing a draft copy of the term sheet.

** Turkish airports operator TAV Holding withdrew from the bidding process to build and operate Istanbul’s planned third airport on Friday, sending its shares down close to 8 percent.