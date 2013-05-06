FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 6, 2013 / 10:01 AM / in 4 years

Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

May 6 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

** Business software maker BMC Software Inc, whose anemic growth has been a source of frustration for its largest shareholder, said it would be taken private by a group led by Bain Capital and Golden Gate Capital for about $6.9 billion.

** ThyssenKrupp is putting its railway and construction operations up for sale, Germany’s biggest steelmaker said on Monday. The operations have combined sales of around 400 million euros ($524.66 million) and roughly 800 employees, it said. ($1 = 0.7624 euros)

** Nielsen Holdings NV, best known in the United States for its TV ratings business, said it would sell its expositions business to Canadian private equity firm Onex Corp for $950 million, freeing up cash for its planned push into the radio measurement business.

** Inergy LP, Inergy Midstream LP and Crestwood Midstream Partners LP said on Monday they have agreed to merge in a series of complex deals to form a $7 billion entity to tap demand for pipeline and storage services in North America’s fast-developing shale fields.

** Azerbaijan’s state oil fund SOFAZ has agreed to invest around $500 million in a new share offering by VTB, Russia’s second-largest bank, the fund said in e-mailed comments to Reuters.

** Slovenia, struggling to avoid a bailout, will this year try to sell the state-owned bank Nova KBM , the second-largest bank in the country, a government source told Reuters.

** Dimension Data said it has made a 3.05 billion shillings ($36 million) offer for information technology firm AccessKenya .

** Wireless service provider Clearwire Corp said its proposed buyout by majority owner Sprint Nextel Corp was the best option for Clearwire’s minority stockholders.

** BG Group said it signed a binding $1.93 billion agreement with Chinese oil firm CNOOC to supply liquefied natural gas that will include an equity stake in BG’s Queensland Curtis LNG project in Australia.

** The three partners that own Edens, a shopping center landlord and developer with $3.5 billion in assets, are negotiating its future as one of them considers exiting, people with knowledge of the situation said.

** Intel Corp’s security software division McAfee said it plans to buy Finland’s network firewall maker Stonesoft Oyj for around $389 million in cash, a 128 percent premium to the company’s stock market value at Friday’s close.

** Private equity firm CCMP Capital Advisors said on Saturday that it was buying British gym operator Pure Gym for an undisclosed amount.

** Financial consultancies Deloitte, PricewaterhouseCoopers and Ernst & Young are interested in buying peer Roland Berger, two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Sunday.

** Britain’s government is considering whether to sell its 40 billion pound ($62 billion) student loan book as part of a series of privatizations that includes selling off the Royal Mail Group, the Sunday Times newspaper said.

** State-owned conglomerate China Resources (Holdings) Co Ltd plans to merge its Hong Kong-listed power producer with its natural gas distribution unit to form a $22 billion energy group able to negotiate better terms for natural gas supplies from the state.

** CR Intrinsic said on Monday it plans to vote against Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc’s acquisition of Plains Exploration & Production Company because it undervalues the oil and gas company.

** World Kitchen, which makes and distributes popular kitchen and housewares products, has hired Baird to shop the company in a deal that could be worth $600 million to $700 million, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

