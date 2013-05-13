Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Theragenics, FTE Automotive, Mercator, Shareifyoulike, Multikino, Via Varejo SA, Vitol, Amazon; updates Dell)

May 13 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

** Irish drugmaker Elan Corporation has agreed a $1 billion royalties deal that could soothe concerns about its potentially risky acquisition strategy and fend off a takeover bid from Royalty Pharma.

Elan, battling to keep its independence after rejecting Royalty’s $5.7 billion bid last month, is buying 21 percent of the royalties that U.S. company Theravance receives from GlaxoSmithKline for its respiratory drugs.

** Amazon.com Inc said on Monday it had acquired Liquavista NV from Samsung Electronics Co to help the world’s largest Internet retailer develop new displays for mobile devices.

** Dell Inc’s special board committee asked activist investor Carl Icahn on Monday for details of his plan to buy the computer maker, including how he would finance a cash payout for shareholders and who would run the company if his preferred slate of board directors was installed.

** A consortium comprising China’s CITIC Capital and Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings has agreed to buy Asiainfo-Linkage Inc for about $900 million, joining a growing number of buyouts of U.S.-listed Chinese companies.

** Medical device maker Theragenics Corp said it had received a takeover offer of $69.9 million to $71.4 million from Juniper Investment Co, representing a premium of 51-54 percent to its closing stock price on Friday.

** Private equity firm Bain Capital has agreed to buy German clutch systems maker FTE Automotive from PAI Partners, the companies said on Monday.

** Private equity firm Carlyle Group LP said on Monday it had acquired a significant minority stake in Al-Nabil Food Industries Co., a Jordanian producer of frozen and chilled foods.

** Finnish stainless steel maker Outokumpu said it may sell its high-performance alloys unit VDM, showing it was struggling to turn a profit from its acquisition of ThyssenKrupp’s unit Inoxum.

** Italy’s biggest insurer Assicurazioni Generali denied reports on Monday it had sold its U.S. life reinsurance business as it presses ahead with efforts to wrap up a series of disposals to beef up its capital base.

** Singapore conglomerate Straits Trading Company said on Monday it has decided to accept an offer for its holdings in WBL Corp from a group led by United Engineers Ltd.

United Engineers had on May 9 raised its offer price for WBL to S$4.50 a share from S$4.15, valuing the firm at around S$1.25 billion ($1.01 billion).

** South African conglomerate Bidvest Group said on Monday it would offer to buy out minority shareholders of outsourcing firm Mvelaserve in a $67 million cash deal.

** South African logistics firm Imperial Holdings said on Monday it would pay $27 million in cash for a 49 percent stake in a distribution unit of Nigeria’s UAC.

** Britain’s Royal Mail could fall into foreign hands if trade unions continue to fight plans to launch an initial public offering of shares on the London Stock Exchange, Britain’s Observer newspaper reported on Sunday.

** The owners of Slovenia’s largest food retailer Mercator have received two bids for their majority stake in the company, the consortium of 12 local companies and banks that jointly control 53 percent said on Monday.

** Brazil’s Klein family disclosed on Monday plans to sell up to 16 percent of the capital of Via Varejo SA, the country’s largest home appliance retailer, in a public offering, according to a securities filing on Monday.

** Swiss trading house Vitol has dropped plans to bid for Canada-listed oil and gas producer Sterling Resources , Sterling said on Monday, after talks stalled over price.

** Unruly, one of London’s hottest tech companies, has made its first acquisition, buying Germany’s Shareifyoulike to gain the leading position in viral video marketing in the country.

** UK cinema group Vue Entertainment agreed to buy Poland’s No.2 multiplex operator Multikino from local media holding company ITI, the seller said in a statement on Monday. (Compiled by Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore)