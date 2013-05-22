Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

May 22 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:

** Clearwire Corp said its special committee and its board of directors approved Sprint Nextel Corp’s sweetened offer to take over the company and advised shareholders to vote for the deal.

** Carrefour, Europe’s largest retailer, agreed to sell its remaining 25-percent stake in a Middle East joint venture to local partner Majid Al Futtaim (MAF) for 530 million euros ($682.45 million), MAF said in a statement on Wednesday.

** Australia’s Westfield Group is in talks to sell seven U.S. shopping malls to private real estate investment company Starwood Capital Group for more than $1 billion, a source said on Wednesday.

** Oslo-listed oil services company Archer has agreed to sell its North American Rental and Tubular division to an affiliate of the Clearlake Capital Group for $244 million, it said on Wednesday.

** China’s largest auto parts maker and a boutique car company led by former General Motors Co executive Bob Lutz have offered $20 million to buy “green” carmaker Fisker Automotive, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

** West Africa-focused miner Afferro Mining Inc has agreed to a $190 million cash-and-paper offer from investment group IMIC, it said on Wednesday.

** South Africa’s FirstRand is no longer considering an acquisition of Nigeria’s Enterprise Bank, although it is still keen on rivals Keystone and Mainstreet, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

** India’s Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd is poised to buy the domestic banking unit of nationalised Austrian lender Hypo Alpe Adria for 65.5 million euros ($84 million), the newspaper Die Presse said.

** Kazakhstan will decide by early July whether to take up an option to buy ConocoPhillips stake in the Kashagan oilfield, which has drawn interest from China and India.

** Etisalat has yet to hear back from Vivendi on its bid for the French firm’s 53 percent stake in Maroc Telecom, the chief executive of the United Arab Emirates No.1 telecom operator said on Wednesday.

** The government of Guinea said on Wednesday it has given approval to BHP Billiton and Global Alumina to sell their stake in a bauxite and alumina project to Dubai Aluminium Co (Dubal) and Mubadala Development Co.

** The owners of Volksbanken Leasing International, a top three leasing company in central and eastern Europe, have hired Ithuba Capital to advise on its sale, putting pressure on Raiffeisen Zentralbank to decide whether it wants the business.

** Pfizer Inc said on Wednesday it will spin off its majority stake in animal health business Zoetis Inc to shareholders by allowing them to swap Pfizer stock for Zoetis shares at a 7 percent discount.

** Japan’s largest brokerage firm Nomura Holdings Inc said on Wednesday it was seeking partners to expand its retail and asset management operations in Southeast Asia and was in talks with several financial institutions in the region.

** Japan’s Elpida Memory Inc asked U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware on Wednesday to enforce its reorganization plan sale to Micron Technologies Inc, a final step to creating the world’s second-largest maker of memory chips.

** Real estate developer Azrieli Group agreed to pay 374 million shekels ($101 million) to purchase land from the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper group that is adjacent to the Azrieli shopping centre and business complex in Tel Aviv.

** Russia-focused telecoms firm Vimpelcom’s talks to sell a controlling stake in its Algerian mobile business Djezzy to Algeria are at a delicate stage but have not failed, a source with knowledge of the discussions said on Wednesday.

** The sovereign wealth funds of Qatar, Norway and Azerbaijan and China Construction Bank have bought about 55 percent of the new shares on offer from VTB, Russia’s second-largest bank, it said on Wednesday.

** Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd has paid $500 million for a stake of around 10 percent in financial data provider Markit Group, a person familiar with the transaction said on Tuesday.