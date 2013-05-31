Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Dell Inc, Mitsubishi Corp, Fiat spA, YPF and others)

May 31 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

** India’s Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd is in talks to buy Sweden’s Meda AB for between $5 billion and $6 billion to boost its generics business in developed markets, two sources with direct knowledge of the process said.

** Dell Inc called on shareholders on Friday to approve a $24.4 billion buyout offer by founder and CEO Michael Dell and private equity firm Silver Lake, saying the bid was superior to other strategic options.

** Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp plans to acquire Brazilian grain company Ceagro Agricola Ltda in a deal worth about 50 billion yen ($495 million), the Nikkei said on Friday.

** British engineering company Smiths Group said it had received an approach for its medical division, which sources have said could be worth more than 2 billion pounds ($3 billion).

** Indonesia-focused coal miner Bumi Plc said it was pressing ahead with a split from its co-founding Bakrie family as it tied up a review of unit Berau, telling investors more than $200 million had been lost at the operations.

** Bank of China and Morgan Stanley have combined to provide $7 billion of loans to finance Shuanghui International’s record deal to buy U.S. pork producer Smithfield Foods, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

** American Realty Capital Properties said it would buy an $807 million property portfolio from GE Capital as the U.S. real estate investment trust expands in the net-lease sector where tenants pay most of the operating costs.

** A U.S. appeals court has revived British financier Guy Hands’ lawsuit accusing Citigroup Inc of defrauding him into overpaying for music company EMI Group Ltd, a disastrous purchase that reflected the risk of buying debt-laden companies during the buyout bubble.

** Element Financial Corp said it would buy the Canadian fleet portfolio of General Electric Co’s financial arm for C$570 million to provide financing and management services in Canada and the United States.

** New Gold Inc agreed on Friday to acquire gold exploration company Rainy River Resources Ltd for about C$310 million ($301 million) in a sign of a life for the dormant Canadian small-cap mining sector.

** HSBC Holdings said it is considering selling its 99 percent stake in PT Bank Ekonomi in Indonesia as part of its plan to slim down and simplify its business.

** Salmon farmer Cermaq rebuffed a raised $1.7-billion bid from rival Marine Harvest on Friday in a takeover battle which pits Norway’s government against Harvest’s biggest shareholder, the maverick shipping tycoon John Fredriksen.

** Lloyds Banking Group has sold a portfolio of U.S. residential mortgage-backed securities for 3.3 billion pounds ($5 billion), boosting the British lender’s capital by 1.4 billion pounds.

** CBS Corp said on Friday it acquired full ownership of TV Guide’s online and mobile apps divisions, buying out the 50 percent share held by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp .

** Italian oil and gas group Eni has raised 677.6 million euros ($885 million) from the sale of a 6.7 percent stake in Portuguese energy company Galp Energia as part of its strategy of selling off interests which it cannot control.

** Italian carmaker Fiat SpA has started talks with banks on refinancing an existing 1.95 billion euro ($2.5 billion) loan in a first step towards merging with Chrysler, banking sources said on Friday.

** Nationalised Austrian lender Hypo Alpe Adria has agreed to sell its domestic banking unit to investor Sanjeev Kanoria for 65.5 million euros ($85.5 million), it said on Friday.

** The board of Finnish engineering firm Metso has approved a plan to spin off its pulp, paper and power business into a new company.

** Telecom Italia will discuss a possible tie-up with Hutchison Whampoa’s Italian mobile phone unit, 3 Italia, at its next board meeting, Chief Operating Officer Marco Patuano said.

** French market regulator AMF said on Friday it was requesting to fine luxury group LVMH 10 million euros, the maximum sanction that can be proposed, in a probe into the build-up of LVMH’s initial 17 percent stake in rival Hermes .

** Private equity giants Carlyle Group LP and Blackstone Group LP as well as Indian outsourcers L&T Infotech and Tech Mahindra Ltd are lining up bids for Hewlett-Packard Co’s $1 billion stake in India’s MphasiS Ltd, several sources involved in the process said.

** Argentina’s state-controlled energy company YPF will sue the head of Repsol over accusations that he overpaid YPF’s board of directors when the Spanish oil major held a majority stake in YPF, the government said on Friday.

** WorldPay’s private equity owners, Bain Capital LLC and Advent International Corp, have canceled the auction of the payment processing firm’s U.S. unit, WorldPay told Reuters on Friday.

** Kazakhstan’s government and the trio of founders behind ENRC have asked the miner’s independent board members for an extension to a buyout bid deadline of June 3, seeking more time to iron out technical details, sources with knowledge of the matter said. (Compiled by Vijay Vishwas and Lehar Maan in Bangalore)