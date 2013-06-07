Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

June 7 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

** SoftBank Corp is in talks with Deutsche Telekom AG over a possible deal for T-Mobile US Inc, as the Japanese company looks for alternatives to enter the U.S. wireless market if its $20.1 billion deal with Sprint Nextel Corp falls apart, according to three sources familiar with the situation.

** Royalty Pharma on Friday raised its hostile bid for Irish drug firm Elan to a potential $8 billion, the third increase in five months.

** Brazilian homebuilder Gafisa SA agreed to sell a 70 percent stake of its high-end Alphaville unit to private equity firms Blackstone Real Estate Advisors LP and Patria Investimentos Ltda for 1.4 billion reais ($657 million), according to a securities filing on Friday.

** Spain’s CaixaBank SA has sold a 3.7 percent stake in Carlos Slim’s Grupo Financiero Inbursa SAB de CV for 387 million euros ($511 million) to the Mexican billionaire’s family, part of a move to shed assets and shore up capital.

** Finnish stainless steel maker Outokumpu Oyj said bids received so far for its Italian plant, Acciai Speciali Terni, “have not been satisfactory”. The Terni site was valued at as much as $1 billion a year ago, but on Outokumpu’s books it now has a value of 560 million euros ($739 million), and could sell for less.

** China’s Dalian Wanda is in talks to buy British yachtmaker Sunseeker in the latest example of a Chinese company snapping up a foreign luxury brand. A company source confirmed a Financial Times report that Wanda was expected to complete a 300 million pound ($465 million) takeover by the end of the month.

** Italian businessman Luigi Zunino has submitted an offer to buy out troubled real estate company Risanamento SpA, two sources close to the matter said.

** Italian tyre maker Pirelli is looking for new industrial partnerships that will enable it to grow more quickly in Asia, said Pirelli Chairman Marco Tronchetti Provera on Friday.

** Canada’s Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc has pulled out of a possible bid for a Serbian drug company Galenika Pharmaceuticals in the wake of its $8.7 billion purchase of contact lenses maker Bausch & Lomb.

Citing last months’s acquisition deal, as well as the hostility of local unions towards the purchase of Galenika, Valeant said it had decided not to follow up its letter of intent relating to the company’s privatisation.

** A consortium led by a Kuwaiti sovereign wealth fund and two pension companies raised its proposed offer for Severn Trent to 5.3 billion pounds ($8.2 billion) on Friday, sending the British water utility’s share price up by as much as 9 percent.

** Italian private bank Banca Intermobiliare denied on Friday press report which suggested its vice-president was in advanced talks with a group of investors to buy out the bank.

** Japanese trading house Marubeni Corp is in advanced talks to leave the energy business of Gavilon out of its planned takeover of the U.S. agriculture merchant, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said on Friday.