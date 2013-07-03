Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

July 3 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:

** Samsung Electronics Co Ltd has acquired TV digital recording device company Boxee, the South Korean manufacturer said on Wednesday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

** Cargill Inc, one of the world’s leading cocoa traders, has explored the possibility of buying Archer Daniels Midland Co’s cocoa business, a source familiar with the situation said. Such a purchase would create a global giant in the sector.

** Missouri Governor Jay Nixon vetoed two bills on Tuesday that would have cleared the way for foreign ownership of farmland and potentially eliminated obstacles to the planned $4.7 billion purchase of Smithfield Foods Inc by a Chinese company.

** Michael Dell has been advised to raise his $24.4 billion offer for Dell Inc, coming under further pressure as billionaire investor Carl Icahn revealed he had committed more than $3 billion to back an alternative proposal.

** A $5.6 billion bid by Japan’s Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group(MUFG) for a majority stake in Thailand’s Bank of Ayudhya Pcl may pave the way for more foreign acquisitions of Thai banks as regulatory restrictions ease.

** Chile’s CFR Pharmaceuticals is planning a $1.3 billion bid for South Africa’s Adcock Ingram, a deal that could bring foreign owners to a key player in government plans to overhaul South Africa’s healthcare system.

** Chesapeake Energy Corp is selling assets in the Eagle Ford and Haynesville shales in the United States to Exco Resources Inc for about $1 billion to shore up finances battered by years of low gas prices and heavy spending.

** Turk Telekom, Dogan Holding and Dogus Group are among potential buyers for Turkish digital pay-TV operator Digiturk, in a deal seen worth up to $1 billion, banking sources close to the matter told Reuters.

** Crest Financial, which owns a big stake in Clearwire Corp, said it is backing Sprint Nextel Corp’s purchase of the rest of Clearwire, ending a protracted and noisy fight over the wireless service provider.

** Yahoo Inc said that it will buy Qwiki Inc, a mobile app for creating videos in Apple Inc’s iPhone, as it tries to increase its presence in the world of smartphones and tablets.

** French utility GDF Suez is looking at selling stakes in its European solar and wind power generation assets to reduce debt but will continue to run the operations, a source close to the company said.

** Avon Products Inc has sold its Silpada Designs jewellery business for $85 million, three years after buying it for $650 million, to focus on its core beauty products business.

** Perform is raising 120 million pounds ($182 million) in a share sale to fund the purchase of sports data supplier Opta and future deals, the digital rights company said.

** Poland-focused shale explorer San Leon Energy Plc said it would farm out its oilfield in the Baltic basin in Poland to privately owned Wisent Oil and Gas.

** India raised 2.6 billion rupees ($43 million) by selling shares in state-run Hindustan Copper Ltd on Wednesday as part of the government’s plans to raise 400 billion rupees through asset sales in this fiscal year.