FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 11, 2013 / 10:01 AM / 4 years ago

Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Sept 11 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:

** US Airways Group Inc LLC and American Airlines parent AMR Corp said they would ask their boards to extend the termination date of their proposed $11 billion merger due to uncertainties related to a government lawsuit, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.

** Vodafone has secured close to 20 percent of shares in Kabel Deutschland, meaning it needs another 55 percent to be tendered on Wednesday for its 7.7 billion-euro ($10.2 billion) offer for Germany’s largest cable company to succeed.

** Alsea, the operator behind Starbucks and Burger King in Mexico, said on Tuesday it will pay 8.2 billion pesos ($627 million) for Wal-Mart de Mexico’s restaurant unit.

** AT&T Inc said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday that it acquired spectrum from Verizon Wireless for $1.9 billion in cash.

** Italian fashion house Versace is looking to sell a stake of up to 20 percent to help it fund growth in a deal that would value the group at more than 1.2 billion euros ($1.6 billion), a source with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

** The board of South African drugmaker Adcock Ingram on Wednesday said it would recommend a $1.3 billion cash and share offer from CFR Pharmaceuticals and the Chilean company promised to transfer jobs to help win Pretoria’s approval.

** Telefonica is studying different options to buy out fellow investors in Telecom Italia without the Spanish group adding to its own substantial debt burden, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters on Wednesday.

** India’s Jaiprakash Associates Ltd has agreed to sell its cement plant in Gujarat state to UltraTech Cement Ltd for around 38 billion rupees ($594 million) including debt.

** Hardware distributor Synnex Corp will acquire IBM Corp’s worldwide customer care business process outsourcing operations for $505 million.

** Oil and gas producer Harvest Natural Resources Inc said it was in exclusive talks to sell itself to Argentina’s Pluspetrol in a deal valued at about $373 million including debt after struggling to fund its exploration activities.

** Fixed-income trading platform provider Tradeweb is in exclusive talks to buy BondDesk Group LLC in a deal expected to be valued at up to $200 million, two sources familiar with the situation told Reuters this week.

** Norilsk Nickel, the world’s biggest nickel producer, has no interest in buying a 21.75 percent stake in Russian potash company Uralkali owned by billionaire Suleiman Kerimov and is not in talks, the company said on Wednesday.

** Thailand’s largest energy firm, PTT Pcl, plans to sell its palm oil business in Indonesia worth an estimated $300-400 million as part of moves to divest non-core businesses, a senior company official said on Wednesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.