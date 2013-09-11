Sept 11 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:

** US Airways Group Inc LLC and American Airlines parent AMR Corp said they would ask their boards to extend the termination date of their proposed $11 billion merger due to uncertainties related to a government lawsuit, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.

** Vodafone has secured close to 20 percent of shares in Kabel Deutschland, meaning it needs another 55 percent to be tendered on Wednesday for its 7.7 billion-euro ($10.2 billion) offer for Germany’s largest cable company to succeed.

** Alsea, the operator behind Starbucks and Burger King in Mexico, said on Tuesday it will pay 8.2 billion pesos ($627 million) for Wal-Mart de Mexico’s restaurant unit.

** AT&T Inc said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday that it acquired spectrum from Verizon Wireless for $1.9 billion in cash.

** Italian fashion house Versace is looking to sell a stake of up to 20 percent to help it fund growth in a deal that would value the group at more than 1.2 billion euros ($1.6 billion), a source with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

** The board of South African drugmaker Adcock Ingram on Wednesday said it would recommend a $1.3 billion cash and share offer from CFR Pharmaceuticals and the Chilean company promised to transfer jobs to help win Pretoria’s approval.

** Telefonica is studying different options to buy out fellow investors in Telecom Italia without the Spanish group adding to its own substantial debt burden, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters on Wednesday.

** India’s Jaiprakash Associates Ltd has agreed to sell its cement plant in Gujarat state to UltraTech Cement Ltd for around 38 billion rupees ($594 million) including debt.

** Hardware distributor Synnex Corp will acquire IBM Corp’s worldwide customer care business process outsourcing operations for $505 million.

** Oil and gas producer Harvest Natural Resources Inc said it was in exclusive talks to sell itself to Argentina’s Pluspetrol in a deal valued at about $373 million including debt after struggling to fund its exploration activities.

** Fixed-income trading platform provider Tradeweb is in exclusive talks to buy BondDesk Group LLC in a deal expected to be valued at up to $200 million, two sources familiar with the situation told Reuters this week.

** Norilsk Nickel, the world’s biggest nickel producer, has no interest in buying a 21.75 percent stake in Russian potash company Uralkali owned by billionaire Suleiman Kerimov and is not in talks, the company said on Wednesday.

** Thailand’s largest energy firm, PTT Pcl, plans to sell its palm oil business in Indonesia worth an estimated $300-400 million as part of moves to divest non-core businesses, a senior company official said on Wednesday.