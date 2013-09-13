Sept 13 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

** Occidental Petroleum Corp is looking to sell 40 percent of its Middle East operations for $8 billion, Bloomberg reported on Friday, as Oxy seeks investment in the unit as part of a broader plan to split up the company.

** Germany’s Rhoen-Klinikum AG is to sell most of its hospitals to rival Fresenius SE for 3.07 billion euros ($4.1 billion), in an attempt by Rhoen’s founder, Eugen Muench, to outflank opponents to an outright sale of the company.

** Fiat SpA Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said he did not think the Italian carmaker was getting any closer to an agreement to buy the remaining stake in its U.S. unit Chrysler.

** Repurchasing L‘Oreal’s 9 percent stake in Sanofi SA might make sense for the French drugmaker if the $12 billion holding is put up for sale, Sanofi’s chief executive said on Friday.

** Russian tycoon Suleiman Kerimov is selling his stake in potash producer Uralkali to investor Vladimir Kogan for $3.7 billion, a prominent Russian lawyer and news agencies said on Friday.

** ViroPharma Inc, a drug maker that specializes in rare diseases, has attracted interest from Sanofi SA and Shire PLC, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

** Royal Dutch Shell and India’s ONGC plan to exercise their pre-emption rights to buy a 35 percent stake in a Brazilian oil block that Brazil’s Petrobras had planned to sell to China’s Sinochem Group, two sources said.

* Private equity firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co (KKR) has sold its 11 percent stake in Danish telecoms firm TDC for $744 million, taking advantage of a recent surge in telecoms stocks to make a long-expected exit from the business.

** China’s largest technology outsourcing company, Pactera Technology International Ltd, said it received a lower offer to be taken private by Blackstone Group LP and the company’s management.

** Austria’s Uniqa Insurance said it agreed to sell a portfolio of private equity funds with a total volume of around 400 million euros ($532 million) to a number of investors.

** Brazilian private education network Estacio Participacoes is buying Uniseb for 615.3 million reais ($227.89 million), the latest takeover in Brazil’s thriving education sector, according to a filing on Thursday.

** Fixed income trading platform Tradeweb Markets said on Thursday that it has signed an agreement to acquire BondDesk Group LLC, a provider of retail fixed income wealth management and trading technology. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

** Private equity firm Advent International and an Asian partner CDIB Capital said they have agreed to take a large stake in The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, a coffee and tea retailer and cafe chain. Boston-based Advent declined to disclose the size of the investment it had made in the privately held chain along with CDIB Capital.

** German group M+W Group said it did not intend to make an offer for British oil and gas construction firm Kentz Corp on Friday, a day after rival bidder Amec pulled out of the competition.

** Italy’s stock market regulator Consob said it has started a procedure that is likely to force bidders for Camfin , the holding company that controls tire maker Pirelli , to increase their bid price.

** Austria’s Voestalpine has agreed to sell its stake in commodity trader VA Intertrading for a low double-digit million-euro price to a company owned by Ukrainian billionaire Kostyantin Zhevago. Voestalpine said it would immediately sell 30 percent of VA Intertrading to Zhevago’s Falexco, with its remaining 8 percent stake to follow in the next three years.

** Financial management software maker Censof Holdings Bhd announced it won the bid to buy Malaysia state investor Khazanah Nasional Bhd’s entire stake in Time Engineering Bhd for 69.8 million ringgit ($21.30 million).

** Dixons Retail, Europe’s second-biggest electrical goods retailer, said on Friday it wanted to merge its loss-making UniEuro business in Italy in a deal similar in structure to one completed by rival Darty in March.