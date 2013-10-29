Oct 29 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:

** BlackBerry Ltd executives flew to California to meet with Facebook Inc last week to gauge its interest in a potential bid for the struggling smartphone-maker, according to a Wall Street Journal report citing people familiar with the matter.

** Vivendi has reached an agreement to buy out partner Lagardere’s 20 percent stake in pay-television operator Canal+ France for 1.02 billion euros ($1.41 billion), the companies said on Monday.

** Activist investor Carl Icahn increased his stake in struggling Canadian oil producer Talisman Energy Inc to 6.96 percent on Monday, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

** Thailand’s top oil and gas explorer PTT Exploration and Production Pcl (PTTEP) is eyeing stakes in Hess Corp’s assets in Thailand and Indonesia. PTTEP may need to spend as much as $3.9 billion to acquire the interests of Hess in the two countries, according to one analyst’s estimate.

** Poland’s biggest power producer PGE is still interested in taking over smaller rival Energa after it failed to buy the state-controlled firm three years ago, a PGE spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

** China National Petroleum Corp is close to a deal to buy Petróleo Brasileiro’s assets in Peru for more than $2 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing three people with knowledge of the matter.

** Holding company Israel Corp is looking to sell its 21.4 percent stake in Edegel, Peru’s largest power generator, for about $500 million, Israeli newspaper Calcalist reported.

** Etisalat Nigeria, a unit of the Gulf’s top telecom operator Etisalat, is looking to offload its transmitter towers in a deal that could raise about $400 million, banking and industry sources familiar with the matter said.

** Sears Holdings Corp is considering splitting off its Lands’ End clothing and Sears Auto Center businesses, after another quarter of declining same-store sales.

** Poland’s No.2 oil refiner Grupa Lotos may sell part or all of its rail freight unit Lotos Kolej in 2014, Lotos Chief Executive Officer Pawel Olechnowicz said.

** Activist investor Starboard Value LP asked TriQuint Semiconductor Inc to consider selling or restructuring its mobile power amplifier business, which it says is dragging down the radio frequency chipmaker’s share price.

** Direct-selling company CVSL Inc has offered to buy Blyth Inc for about $268 million, Bloomberg reported, citing two people with knowledge of the matter.

** Kirin Holdings Co Ltd bought a 10 percent stake in Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Factory Company Holdings Ltd (WCB), in a move that could block a takeover of the Australian dairy company by Canada’s Saputo Inc.

** Debt-laden Russian mining and steel company Mechel said on Tuesday it had sold a 28 percent stake in the Pacific port of Vanino for 5.04 billion roubles ($157.90 million) through its subsidiary Mecheltrans.

** U.S. power company Entergy Corp said Tuesday it will not complete the spinoff and merger of its transmission business with U.S. transmission company ITC Holdings Corp before the end of the year as expected.