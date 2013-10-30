Oct 30 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:

** Ukraine said it will sign a $10 billion shale gas production-sharing agreement with U.S. energy major Chevron next week - its second such deal this year.

** Sarissa Capital Management LP, a hedge fund run by investor Carl Icahn’s former healthcare lieutenant, has taken a 6.22 percent stake in the wounded biotechnology company Ariad Pharmaceuticals Inc.

** France’s BNP Paribas placed the highest bid for Bank BGZ, the Polish subsidiary of Dutch lender Rabobank, with the sale possibly being concluded this year, daily Puls Biznesu quoted unnamed sources as saying. According to the daily, BNP had bid 1 billion euros ($1.4 billion) for Rabobank’s 98 percent stake in Poland’s No.11 bank.

** Chipmaker Intel Corp is having second thoughts about getting into the television business and is in talks with Verizon Communications Inc to take over its Internet TV initiative, a source familiar with the matter said.

** Accounting and consulting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers said it struck a deal to buy corporate consulting firm Booz & Co, the latest in a string of mergers by global audit firms aimed at bulking up their fast-growing advisory businesses.

** Mexico’s competition authority said it rejected an appeal by U.S. paint maker Sherwin Williams over its blocked bid to acquire Mexican paint company Consorcio Comex for $2.34 billion.

** Russian firm Rosneft, the world’s largest listed oil company by output, has asked President Vladimir Putin to sell the state’s 20 percent stake in Novorossiisk Commercial Sea Port (NCSP) to it, a letter obtained by Reuters showed. The state plans to sell its 20 percent stake in NCSP by the end of this year as a part of a wider privatization drive.

** China Construction Bank Corp is in advanced talks to buy Brazil’s Banco Industrial e Comercial SA , a person familiar with the matter told Reuters, as China’s No. 2 lender swoops in on a mid-sized lender battered down by bad debt. China Construction Bank, through the purchase, would gain direct access to Chinese companies buying into South America’s natural resources. BicBanco, as the Sao Paulo-based mid-sized lender is known, has a market value of 1.7 billion reais ($778 million).

** Portugal’s largest listed bank Millennium BCP placed its 4.64 percent stake in Greece’s Piraeus, to comply with conditions on financial aid from international lenders, at an 8.5 percent discount. The accelerated placement, aimed at institutional investors, was launched on Tuesday.

** Kleinwort Benson owner RHJ International faced a new regulatory delay in its attempts to buy Deutsche Bank’s BHF-Bank, stalling a process which has already lasted two years. The hold up in a deal valued at 354 million euros ($487 million) in its latest shape came after German regulator Bafin said a modified offer would have to be re-submitted afresh.

** CCX Carvao da Colombia SA, the coal mining company controlled by Brazilian former billionaire Eike Batista, reached a preliminary agreement on Tuesday to sell some $450 million worth of Colombian mining assets to Turkish group Yildirim.

** A potential deal for CVC Capital Partners to buy a majority stake in a Chinese restaurant chain highlights a growing willingness by smaller China firms to cede control to foreign private equity amid unfavorable IPO prospects.

** Swiss specialty chemicals company Clariant said it planned to sell its leather services business to Dutch chemicals firm Stahl, majority owned by France’s Wendel Group . Clariant would receive 23 percent of Stahl shares and a cash payment of around 85 million Swiss francs ($95 million) in exchange for the business, the Swiss firm said.

** Mining conglomerate Vedanta Resources Plc won the backing of its shareholders to offer up to $3.48 billion to buy the Indian government’s minority stakes in two of its subsidiaries.

** Canadian patent licensing company Wi-Lan Inc said it was exploring strategic options, including selling itself.

** The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development bought a 5.1-percent stake in the Polish rail freight company PKO Cargo during its initial public offer, the head of Poland’s railways PKP said.

** Turkish state power generator EUAS will hold a stake of around 35 percent in a planned nuclear power plant to be built by a Japanese-French consortium in the Black Sea coastal city of Sinop, Energy Minister Taner Yildiz said.

** Russia’s train monopoly RZD is prepared to invest at least 100 million euros ($137.71 million) in Trainose, the Greek rail operator slated for privatisation, RZD chief Vladimir Yakunin said.

** National Vision Inc is exploring a sale that could value the fourth largest retailer of eyeglasses and contact lenses in the United States at around $1 billion, three people familiar with the matter said this week.

** Canada’s Industry Minister James Moore confirmed that the government has rejected a second attempt by wireless telecom company Mobilicity to transfer its spectrum licenses to Telus Corp.