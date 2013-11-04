Nov 4 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1114 GMT on Monday:

** Polish bank Getin Holding said it had agreed to buy Romanian International Bank for an undisclosed sum, in a move to expand its presence in the region.

** Weyerhaeuser Co is selling its homebuilding division to Tri Pointe Homes Inc in a $2.7 billion deal that will leave Weyerhaeuser shareholders in control of one of the 10 largest homebuilders in the United States.

** Velti Plc said it would sell its mobile marketing business in the United States, the UK and India to Blackstone Group LP, and that it filed for bankruptcy under Chapter 11 for its remaining U.S. operations.

** Cooper Tire & Rubber Co said it reached a tentative agreement with workers represented by United Steelworkers union as part of its push to close its planned $2.5 billion sale to India’s Apollo Tyres Ltd.

** Real estate company Century Properties Group Inc announced a deal with a Philippine affiliate of Kazuo Okada’s Universal Entertainment Corp to develop a part of a $2 billion gaming project in Manila.

** Czech investment group PPF could finalize its purchase of Telefonica’s Czech business for 2.5 billion euros ($3.4 billion) on Monday, the Financial Times reported, citing two people familiar with the details.

** Charter Communications Inc is weighing a bid for Time Warner Cable Inc before year-end and is trying to devise a deal structure that would lure the No. 2 U.S. cable operator’s shareholders, people familiar with the matter said.

** Brazilian beef producer Minerva SA said in a filing on Friday that it would take control of the beef division of meat processor BRF in exchange for 15 percent of Minerva’s capital.

** Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd is struggling to raise financing for its $4.7 billion bid for BlackBerry Ltd , with several large banks declining to loan it the money because they worry the smartphone maker will not be able to reverse its rapidly declining fortunes, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Private equity firm Warburg Pincus is selling a stake in Australian waste management firm Transpacific Industries Group through UBS, a Transpacific spokesman said on Saturday.

** Poland’s troubled construction group Polimex has agreed to sell real estate assets and stakes in one of its companies for over 110 million zlotys ($35.3 million), it said in a statement.

** Bezeq Israel Telecom said on Sunday that it would have to meet a series of conditions if it wishes to merge with its satellite television unit, YES. The anti-trust authority sent Bezeq, Israel’s largest telecoms group, a draft of the conditions last week.

** Germany’s Baywa will refrain from making further large acquisitions next year after another possible takeover in the produce sector, Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung reported, citing Chief Executive Klaus Josef Lutz.

** Swiss drugmaker Roche is poised to get back into antibiotics by taking over a candidate drug being developed by privately-owned Polyphor, the NZZ am Sonntag paper reported on Sunday, without citing a source for the information. The paper did not give any details of the transaction, but said the contract would be signed this weekend.

** China Construction Bank, China’s No. 2 lender, is looking for acquisition opportunities in Europe but first needs to see regulators open their doors, its chairman told the Financial Times.

** An investment group led by mobile technology firm Emblaze has offered to buy up to 100 percent of debt-ridden conglomerate IDB Development Corp, IDB said in a statement on Sunday.

** Embattled surfwear company Billabong International Ltd announced on Sunday that it entered into an agreement to sell its Canadian retail chain West 49 to fashion retailer YM Inc.

** Serangoon Plaza, which houses a branch of well-known retail giant Mustafa, has been sold en bloc in a deal that values the commercial complex at S$400 million ($322 million), the Straits Times reported on Sunday.

** Global private equity firm Blackstone Group has agreed to buy a 40 percent stake in Chinese shopping mall operator and developer SCP Co Ltd for an undisclosed value, SCP said in a statement.

** U.S. antitrust authorities want American Airlines and US Airways Group Inc to agree to a broad package of divestitures at key U.S. airports to win approval of a merger that would create the world’s largest air carrier, a source familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

** Anadarko Petroleum Corp is considering the sale of its holdings in oil and gas projects in China, in a deal that could be valued at about $1 billion, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** China’s Chinalco and rival Minmetals are among a list of investors interested in Glencore Xstrata’s $5.9 billion Las Bambas copper mine in Peru, a government official from the Latin American country said.

** Activist investor Voce Capital Management LLC is pushing ConMed Corp to pursue a sale, saying it believes the surgical-device maker could attract buyout interest from at least a dozen industry peers, according to a letter seen by Reuters on Sunday.

** Dubai builder Arabtec said it has entered into a joint venture with South Korea’s GS Engineering & Construction to pursue heavy infrastructure and construction projects in the Middle East and North Africa.

** South African insurer MMI Holdings said it would buy the specialist insurance unit of financial services firm Alexander Forbes for 1.6 billion rands ($157 million) to help diversify its business.

** The Co-operative Group said it would hand over control of its banking arm to investors including U.S. hedge funds to plug a 1.5 billion pound ($2.4 billion) capital shortfall.

** South African insurer MMI Holdings said it would buy the specialist insurance unit of financial services firm Alexander Forbes for 1.6 billion rands ($157 million) to help diversify its business.