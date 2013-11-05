Nov 5 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Tuesday:

** UAE’s Etisalat has agreed terms with Vivendi to buy the French media conglomerate’s 53 percent stake in Maroc Telecom for 4.2 billion euros ($5.67 billion). Once concluded, the deal will give Etisalat majority control of Morocco’s former monopoly operator, which offers fixed-line, mobile and Internet services in the kingdom and also has operations in Burkina Faso, Gabon, Mali and Mauritania.

** Bahrain-based Investcorp said its U.S.-based real estate arm has acquired a group of offices and retail properties in the United States for $250 million.

** Czech investment group PPF, owned by Petr Kellner, the Czech Republic’s richest man, said it agreed to buy a 65.9 percent stake in Telefonica Czech Republic from Spain’s Telefonica for 2.47 billion euros ($3.33 billion).

** German steelmaker ThyssenKrupp agreed a joint venture with Italy’s De Nora to expand its electrolysis plant business. ThyssenKrupp said the two companies would combine their engineering, procurement and construction activities for electrolysis plants under the name ThyssenKrupp Uhde Chlorine Engineers.

** Private equity investor 3i Group has bought out the co-owner of its ferry group Scandlines and finalized refinancing of existing debt facilities. 3i bought Allianz Capital Partners’ 49 percent stake for 165 million euros ($223 million). The closing of the transaction is expected to take place before year-end, 3i said in a statement.

** Italian oil and gas group Eni said it reached an agreement with Quicksilver Resources to explore and develop onshore shale oil reservoirs in the United States. Eni said in a statement that it would pay up to $52 million to take a 50 percent stake in Quicksilver acreage in the Leon Valley area in West Texas.