Dec 19 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:

** Belgian financial group KBC said it would sell Antwerp Diamond Bank to a Chinese investor, the final unit it agreed to sell for approval of a 7 billion euro ($9.5 billion) aid package it received at the height of the financial crisis.

** Chilean bank CorpBanca, which has been in takeover talks in recent weeks, is close to selling a 50.1 percent stake that may be worth as much as $6 billion, a newspaper report said.

** Brazil said on Wednesday that it would buy Saab’s 36 Gripen fighter jets for around $4.5 billion in a move seen improving the Swedish firm’s chances of more export contracts.

** Essex Property Trust Inc said it would buy BRE Properties Inc for about $4.34 billion to become the largest publicly traded apartment REIT in the U.S. West Coast.

** AstraZeneca has agreed to buy Bristol-Myers Squibb’s stake in the companies’ diabetes joint venture for up to $4.1 billion in a deal that will help return the group to growth.

** Bayer has won backing from the board of Algeta , its partner for a new prostate cancer treatment, for an increased $2.9 billion offer to buy the Norwegian company.

** Korean Air Lines Co Ltd plans to have one of its units sell about 30 million shares in South Korean refiner S-Oil to raise 2.2 trillion won ($2.1 billion), the airline said.

** True Corp Pcl, Thailand’s largest full-service telecoms company, has pulled off the $1.8 billion sale of a fund housing its infrastructure assets, skirting a market slide to land the second-biggest Thai initial public offering of 2013.

** Carlyle Group and KKR have advanced in the sale of Transpacific Industries Group Ltd’s waste management unit, in a deal that could fetch around NZ$880 million ($726 million), people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** UBS said it would sell its administrative services arm for employee equity plans to Montagu Private Equity as part of the Swiss bank’s drive to simplify its operations.

** Private equity giant Carlyle Group made a surprise foray into Europe’s struggling refining sector by teaming up with Swiss trading house Vitol to co-own refining, storage and distribution assets in Switzerland and Germany.

** Darden Restaurants Inc, under pressure from activist investor Barington Capital Group because of sliding profits, said it would sell or spin off its struggling Red Lobster chain.

** Italy’s UBI Banca denied on Thursday press reports and market rumours that it might merge with regional lender Banca Etruria, saying there was no such plan under consideration.

** Austrian oil and gas group OMV said it agreed to sell its 45 percent stake in German refinery network Bayernoil, sealing a crucial part of its program to divest downstream assets.

** Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways is considering a possible investment of 300 million euros in Italian carrier Alitalia, a political source close to the matter said on Thursday.

** Deutsche Bank AG is holding preliminary talks with potential buyers of its uranium trading business - the first sign since announcing it was largely exiting commodities trading that parts of the operation are now on the block.

** Austrian property group Immofinanz said it was “far advanced” in talks to buy a large portfolio of German homes from Solaia but did not want to call the result.

** German mortgage lender Aareal Bank is in final talks to buy peer Corealcredit, which is owned by U.S. investor Lone Star, Germany’s manager magazin reported.

** Malaysia’s AMMB Holdings will sell a 51 percent stake in its insurance arm, AmLife Insurance, for 812 million ringgit ($249 million) to U.S. insurer MetLife Inc, the Asian lender said in a statement.

** Italian energy company ERG Renew will raise 50 million euros by selling a 7.14 percent stake to bank UniCredit SpA through a reserved capital increase, its parent ERG said in a statement.

** German chemicals maker BASF is preparing a bid for DEA, the oil and gas exploration and production unit put up for sale by Germany’s No.2 utility RWE, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported.

** Robert Bosch, one of the world’s biggest auto parts suppliers, is on the lookout for acquisition opportunities to expand in areas such as energy and building technology, according to its CEO, interviewed in monthly manager magazin.

** The central European joint venture of Switzerland’s Ringier and Germany’s Axel Springer is negotiating to sell its Czech media operations to businessman Daniel Kretinsky, a source close to the talks said.

** Mediaset, Italy’s biggest commercial television broadcaster, said on Wednesday it was considering merging its pay-TV operations in its core Italian and Spanish markets, paving the way for a possible sale of a stake in the new company.

** Norwegian media group Schibsted said it sold the office building of newspaper Bergens Tidende for 350 million Norwegian crowns ($57 million).

** Hungarian drugmaker Richter said it bought a 70 percent stake in Mexican marketing partner DNA Pharmaceuticals for about $10 million, as the company expands its presence in the fast-growing Latin American market.

** Loss-making French telecom equipment maker Alcatel-Lucent has decided to sell its unit that supplies telephone systems to big companies, the CFDT union said.