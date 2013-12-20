(Adds Adds Sedgwick Claims, Beechcraft, Responsys, PIK, Coleman Cable, Ringier Axel Springer, Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas, Storyful, Morgan Stanley, Rosneft, VEBA, Veolia Environnement, Air France-KLM, SGL Group, United Spirits)

Dec 20 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:

** EU antitrust regulators opened on Friday an in-depth probe into Telefonica’s proposed 8.6 billion euro ($11.9 billion) takeover of KPN’s German unit, saying the deal may reduce competition in the German mobile market.

** BAE Systems faced investor worries over its growth prospects after the United Arab Emirates pulled out of talks to buy 60 Eurofighter Typhoon combat jets, in a blow to the UK government which had pushed hard to land the $9.8 billion deal.

** Rhoen-Klinikum shareholders B. Braun and Asklepios have agreed to drop their opposition to the planned sale of hospitals to Fresenius SE, clearing the way for the 3.07 billion euro ($4.2 billion) deal to go ahead.

** Australia’s Telstra Corp has agreed to sell its Hong Kong mobile phone business to a company controlled by billionaire Richard Li in a deal worth $2.4 billion that boosts the scion’s share of the city’s saturated mobile phone market.

** Private equity-owned Sedgwick Claims Management Services Inc, one of the largest U.S. providers of claims services, is exploring a sale that could value it at more than $2 billion, according to four people familiar with the matter.

** Textron Inc has agreed to buy aircraft maker Beechcraft for $1.4 billion, the Financial Times reported, citing unnamed sources.

** Oracle Corp, the world’s No. 2 business software maker, said it would buy web-based marketing software maker Responsys Inc for about $1.39 billion to bolster its cloud computing offerings.

** Tanzania will levy a capital gains tax of at least $258 million on the proposed $1.3 billion asset sale of Ophir Energy’s natural gas fields in the east African nation to a unit of Singapore’s Temasek Holdings, its energy minister said.

** South Africa’s state pension fund came out against a $1.2 billion bid for drugmaker Adcock Ingram on Friday, almost certainly derailing the offer from Chile’s CFR Pharmaceuticals.

** Business tycoon Suleiman Kerimov has sold his 36 percent stake in Russia’s biggest homebuilder PIK, further reducing his investments in the country, according to statements by the company. Based on the market value of PIK the stake would be worth around $515 million.

** Southwire Co, one of the biggest U.S. electrical wire and cable makers, has agreed to buy smaller U.S. rival Coleman Cable Inc for about $492 million, it said.

** The central European joint venture of Switzerland’s Ringier and Germany’s Axel Springer has sold its Czech media operations to businessmen Daniel Kretinsky and Patrik Tkac.

The value of the Czech business, whose main asset is tabloid Blesk, is 170 million euros, Ringier Axel Springer said.

** Esther Koplowitz, the majority owner of Spanish infrastructure company Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas , has sold 3.8 percent of her stake, raising 72 million euros ($98.43 million) to reduce personal debt.

** News Corp made its first acquisition as a stand-alone company with the $25 million purchase of social news tool Storyful.

** Italian airline Alitalia is working with Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways on a possible investment, but there were other options on the table as well, its Chief Executive Gabriele Del Torchio said on Friday.

** Belarus has offered Rosneft an option to increase its stake in the Mozyr oil refinery if the Russian state-controlled oil producer doubles output at the plant, a Belarus deputy prime minister said. Slavneft, a joint venture between Rosneft and Gazprom Neft, already owns 42 percent in Mozyr, which is one of two large refineries in Belarus. The rest is controlled by the Belarus government.

** Morgan Stanley has sold its global oil trading operations to Russian state-run oil major Rosneft, becoming the latest Wall Street firm to dispose of a major part of its commodity business.

** Russia’s top crude producer Rosneft has agreed to hand Novatek OAO its stake in a gas producing joint venture in a non-cash exchange for other assets, Novatek said.

** The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development has agreed to buy 7.4 percent in Cyfrowy Polsat as part of a plan by Poland’s largest media group to take over the nation’s No. 3 mobile operator Polkomtel, Cyfrowy said.

** Russian companies Novatek and Gazprom Neft have offered Kremlin-controlled oil producer Rosneft an exit from their joint venture in exchange for a stake in a natural gas firm, Vedomosti daily reported.

** Russia’s top crude producer Rosneft has agreed to hand Novatek its stake in a gas producing joint venture in exchange for other assets, Interfax news agency reported on Friday, citing Rosneft head Igor Sechin.

** Media reports that Turk Telekom’s majority owner Oger Telecom will sell its stake are false, according to information it received from Oger, Turk Telekom said on Friday. Dubai-based Oger Telecom, which is part-owned by Saudi Telecom, holds 55 percent of Turk Telekom, the Turkish government has a 32 percent in Turk Telekom, while 13.3 percent is traded on the Istanbul stock exchange after Turkey privatized the stake for $1.87 billion in 2008.

** German energy utility E.ON is planning to sell its Spanish business, a legacy of its costly foray into southern Europe six years ago that forced it to book billions in writedowns, according to two people familiar with the matter.

** Russian tycoon-turned-politician Mikhail Prokhorov has gained a 27-percent stake in Uralkali, the world’s largest potash miner, via two deals, his investment vehicle and sources said on Friday.

** Revel Casino, a lavish Atlantic city casino that went bankrupt early this year, is in talks to sell itself to Hard Rock International, the New York Post reported, citing two sources close to the situation.

** Israeli chipmaker TowerJazz Semiconductor Ltd will create a joint venture with Panasonic Corp to manufacture Panasonic’s semiconductors for cars and other products, a move expected to boost TowerJazz’s revenue by 65 percent.

** Turkish conglomerate Zirve Holding has won a green light from the country’s competition authority to buy a stake in media group Turkuvaz, the authority said on Friday without saying what size of stake was involved.

** The owners of German medical skin patch maker LTS Lohmann have invited Evonik to make a new bid for the company after finding final offers from other bidders unsatisfactory, three sources familiar with the deal said.

** Telecoms equipment maker Alcatel-Lucent said on Friday it had agreed to sell its secure networking and satellite communications unit LGS Innovations LLC to an investor group led by private equity firm Madison Dearborn for up to $200 million.

** Dubai-based private equity investor Abraaj Capital acquired 80 percent stake in Turkish dairy products maker Yorsan, Turkey’s Competition Board said on Friday.

** Italian carmaker Fiat resumed talks with union-affiliated healthcare trust VEBA this week to buy up the 41.5 percent stake in its U.S. unit Chrysler it does not yet own, a source close to the matter said.

** French water and waste group Veolia Environnement has no intention of selling its French water activities, CEO Antoine Frerot said in a letter to employees.

** Air France-KLM said it had received a firm offer from Germany’s Intro Aviation GmbH to purchase its CityJet regional airline as well as its subsidiary VLM.

** A regional court in India ordered the annulment of the sale of United Spirits Ltd to British spirits group Diageo Plc, dealing a further blow to a transaction beset by complications, though Diageo said it would appeal the decision.

** Germany’s SGL Group said it agreed to sell its rotor blade maker SGL Rotec to a strategic investor, whom it did not name. SGL said it had agreed not to disclose the purchase price or any contractual details of the deal. (Compiled by Shubhankar Chakravorty and Shivani Mody in Bangalore)