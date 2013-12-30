FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 30, 2013 / 11:26 AM / 4 years ago

Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 30 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Monday:

** India’s foreign investment regulator cleared a decision on Vodafone Group Plc’s $1.6 billion plan to take full ownership of its local unit, Economic Affairs Secretary Arvind Mayaram said.

** Japan’s Sony Corp has decided not to sell its lithium-ion battery unit, the Nikkei business daily reported on Sunday, in a gamble that it can turn the business around with a weak yen and growing demand for smart phone batteries.

** The British government could sell off all of its 18.4 billion pound stake in the Lloyds banking group in 2014, the Daily Telegraph reported, citing unnamed sources.

** Crocs Inc said Blackstone Group LP is making a $200 million investment that will give the private equity firm a 13 percent stake in the shoe company.

