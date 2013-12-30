Dec 30 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:

** The Italian government has urged Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena to complete its planned 3 billion euro ($4 billion) cash call and avoid the threat of a state takeover after a stand-off between management and shareholders.

** U.S.-based Cooper Tire & Rubber Co said it was terminating a proposed $2.5 billion sale to Apollo Tyres Ltd , with both sides threatening legal action over a deal plagued by obstacles from the start.

** India’s foreign investment regulator cleared a decision on Vodafone Group Plc’s $1.6 billion plan to take full ownership of its local unit, Economic Affairs Secretary Arvind Mayaram said.

** Vanguard Natural Resources LLC said it would buy natural gas and oil properties in the Pinedale and Jonah fields of southwestern Wyoming for $581 million from a unit of Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

** The British government could sell off all of its 18.4 billion pound stake in the Lloyds banking group in 2014, the Daily Telegraph reported, citing unnamed sources.

** India’s GMR Group has agreed to sell its entire 40 percent stake in Istanbul’s Sabiha Gokcen airport for 225 million euros ($310 million) to Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd , the Indian company said.

** Danish brewer Carlsberg will buy Chinese holding company Chongqing Beer Group Assets Management, which owns eight breweries in Eastern China, for 1.56 billion yuan ($257 million).

** Packaged foods company Mondelez International Inc sold its SnackWell’s cookies and snacks business to its joint venture with Brynwood Partners VI LP, the private equity firm said.

** Dubai Refreshments (DRC) said it would open talks with fellow PepsiCo franchisee, Abu Dhabi Refreshments Co, about a possible merger, in the latest example of United Arab Emirates rival firms to consolidate.

** Fox-Wizel, one of Israel’s leading fashion chains, said it has been approached by private equity firm Apax regarding an investment in the company.

** Crocs Inc said Blackstone Group LP is making a $200 million investment that will give the private equity firm a 13 percent stake in the shoe company.

** Restaurant chain Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc has rejected activist investor and top shareholder Sardar Biglari’s demand to sell itself.

** Italian energy company ERG SpA said it had agreed to sell the ISAB Energy gas-fired power plant in Sicily to Russian oil producer Lukoil for 20 million euros ($28 million), as part of its reorganisation plan.