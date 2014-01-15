(Adds Riverbed; Updates Tencent, Leeds United)

Jan 15 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Wednesday:

** Riverbed Technology Inc rejected Elliott Management Corp’s proposal to buy the company for $19 per share. The activist hedge fund offered to buy Riverbed last week for about $3.08 billion in cash.

** Chilean energy company Enersis SA plans to offer to buy the shares of its Brazilian unit, Companhia Energetica do Ceara, it does not already own in a deal it said would be worth around $645 million.

** Tencent Holdings Ltd, China’s biggest listed tech company, is to invest HK$1.5 billion ($193.5 million) in logistics and warehouse firm China South City Holdings Ltd to help develop its e-commerce and logistics business.

** Forbes Media, the company known for its namesake magazine and ranking the world’s richest people, has caught the attention of six different companies including Germany’s Axel Springer AG , according to a report in the Wall Street Journal.

** Bharti Airtel Ltd and Vodafone Group Plc’s Indian unit submitted applications to bid in a spectrum auction next month, separate sources at the two companies said.

** The Chinese private equity firm Hony Capital is examining a bid for Britain’s United Biscuits Holdings Ltd and may be teaming up with a corporate buyer, Bloomberg reported.

** Bahrain-based investment company Gulf Finance House Bsc has agreed to sell part of its stake in English soccer club Leeds United, smoothing the way for a takeover by a British consortium.