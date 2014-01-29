(Adds Banco de Chile, Standard Bank, Royal Bank of Canada, Itau Unibanco)

Jan 29 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Wednesday:

** TPG Capital and Carlyle Group LP, the owners of Australian hospital operator Healthscope, have begun the first stage of an A$4 billion ($3.51 billion) planned sale by inviting nine banks to pitch for a role in the process, the Australian Financial Review reported.

** Oil firm Royal Dutch Shell Plc is selling a stake in a Brazilian oil project to Qatar Petroleum International for $1 billion, in line with this year’s plan to ramp up disposals.

** S-Oil Corp was picked as the preferred bidder to buy a stake in Australia’s United Petroleum with the right for exclusive talks, the South Korean refiner said in a regulatory filing. The privately owned Australian company is exploring a potential sale or joint venture of the business that has a value of about A$1 billion including debt, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters last year.

** The majority shareholder of Chilean bank Banco de Chile sold about 6.7 billion shares, raking in roughly $820.5 million. The shares were sold at 67 pesos each, below Tuesday’s closing market price. Top owner LQ Inversiones Financieras, made up of the wealthy Chilean Luksic family’s Quinenco SA holding group and Citigroup Inc, now has a roughly 51 percent stake in the bank, down from 58.4 percent.

** Standard Bank Group said it would sell a 60 percent stake in its London-based global markets unit to China’s ICBC for $765 million, as Africa’s top lender scales back operations outside the continent.

** Malaysian Resources Corp said one of its units would sell freehold land and a commercial development in the Malaysian capital to Quill Capita Trust for 750 million ringgit ($225 million).

** Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte Ltd and Macquarie Capital, a unit of Macquarie Group Ltd, have formed a joint venture which has bought a majority stake in Iglu, an Australian student accommodation provider with a property portfolio worth about $132 million.

** Royal Bank of Canada, the country’s largest bank, said it has agreed to sell its Jamaican banking operations to Sagicor Group Jamaica Ltd. Royal Bank did not disclose financial terms, but said it expects the deal to result in a C$60 million ($54 million) loss, partly because of a goodwill writedown.

** Russian internet group Yandex NV has invested in MultiShip, a logistics services provider for online stores, in a move to reinforce its e-commerce platform. Yandex said it would pay $1 million for a software platform which makes it easier for online retailers to deliver goods to customers in Russia’s regions by connecting them with logistics providers.

** The selected buyer for Bulgaria’s largest private pension fund, Doverie, withdrew from the deal last month, seller Vienna Insurance Group AG said. The Austrian group’s Chief Executive Peter Hagen told reporters that Vienna planned to keep Doverie for now.

** The head of ship and power plant engine maker Wartsila Oyj Abp said it was not currently in talks with British engineering company Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc, which previously approached the Finnish firm for a possible acquisition.

** A spokesman for tycoon Suleiman Kerimov denied a report that the businessman was looking for buyers for his 40.22 percent stake in Russia’s biggest gold miner Polyus Gold International Ltd.

** Brazil’s Itau Unibanco Holding SA will control 50.5 percent of a new entity resulting from a combination of assets with Chile’s CorpBanca SA, a senior executive said.

($1 = 1.1399 Australian dollars)

($1 = 3.3350 Malaysian ringgit)

($1 = 1.12 Canadian)