Feb 4 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:

** Volkswagen is considering raising its stake in Swedish truck maker Scania, the Wall Street Journal’s website reported late on Tuesday, citing financial sources.

** Sony Corp is in talks to sell its poorly performing personal computer business to investment fund Japan Industrial Partners for up to 50 billion yen ($490 million), the Nikkei daily reported.

** Solar financing company Sunrun said on Tuesday that it has acquired a residential solar installation company, gaining a foothold in a part of the industry dominated by rival SolarCity Corp.

** Italy’s Versace is expected to choose between three potential partners vying for a minority stake in the fashion house around the end of February, three sources familiar with the matter said. Versace is selling a 20 percent stake to an outside investor to fund growth.

** Italy’s Atlantia, which controls airport operator AdR, said on Tuesday it was not in talks with foreign institutional investors to sell a minority stake in the group that runs Rome’s airports.

** Italian private equity fund Investindustrial may consider buying into a capital hike regional lender Banca Carige is expected to launch soon once the terms of the operation are known, a source close to Investindustrial said on Tuesday.

** Entegris Inc said it would buy ATMI Inc, a provider of specialty semiconductor materials, for $1.15 billion, or $34 per share.

** The South African unit of Japan’s NTT Corp said on Tuesday it had bought French IT company NextiraOne for an undisclosed amount, as part of a plan to double its annual revenue by 2018.

** Indian personal care products maker Godrej Consumer Products Ltd said it will increase its stake in African hair-care firm Darling Group that will give it control of the latter’s Nigerian business.

** Power company Vattenfall dismissed speculation that it was in talks to sell its struggling European assets after huge writedowns pushed it into a full-year loss and stopped it paying a dividend to its owner, the Swedish state, for the first time.

** French oil major Total said on Tuesday it was selling its 15 percent stake in an offshore oil block in Angola to the country’s state oil firm, Sonangol, for 750 million euros ($1.01 billion).

** Panasonic Corp said on Tuesday it would sell chip assembly plants in Southeast Asia to a unit of Singapore’s UTAC Holdings Ltd as it moves into the final stages of a sweeping restructuring to unload unprofitable operations.

** Silver Standard Resources said it will buy the Marigold mine in Nevada for $275 million in cash from joint owners Goldcorp Inc and Barrick Gold in a deal that will provide the Canadian miner with more exposure to gold.

** Federal Communications Commission Chairman Tom Wheeler expressed his skepticism about a potential merger between Sprint Corp and T-Mobile US Inc in a meeting with Sprint Chairman Masayoshi Son on Monday, according to an FCC official briefed on the matter.