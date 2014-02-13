(Adds Rexam, PSA Peugeot Citroen, Phillips 66 Partners. Updates Comcast))

Feb 13 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:

** Comcast Corp’s proposed $45.2 billion takeover of Time Warner Cable Inc could face close scrutiny from U.S. antitrust regulators because of the deal’s potential to reshape the country’s pay TV and broadband markets.

** France’s Danone is weighing a sale of its tube feeding products unit which could fetch over 3 billion euros ($4.10 billion) as it expands its dairy business in higher-growth emerging markets, three people familiar with the deal said.

** Israel Chemicals said it would partner with Canada’s Allana Potash to develop a potash mine in Ethiopia in a deal which includes ICL taking a stake in Allana.

** Israeli conglomerates will offload billions of dollars worth of assets over the next few years to comply with a new law designed to promote competition and dilute the power of big business in a country where a few tycoons control much of the economy.

** Rio Tinto , the world’s third largest miner, said sale of its stake in Iron Ore Company of Canada, which it put up for sale last year, was not essential.

** France has no plans to cut its 84.4 percent shareholding in state-controlled utility EDF, French Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said.

** Plans by Taiwan’s Waterland Financial Holdings Co to acquire domestic lender King’s Town Bank have hit a snag over the estimated $1.2 billion price tag, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

** Phillips 66 Partners LP said it would buy a 681-mile (423 kilometer) refined products pipeline system and two refinery-grade propylene storage systems from Phillips 66 PSX.N for $700 million.

** PSA Peugeot Citroen and Banco Santander are close to agreement on a European car loans alliance that the French carmaker plans to unveil alongside a recapitalization deal with Chinese partner Dongfeng, sources said.

** Pakistan’s MCB Bank will take a 55 percent stake in Islamic lender Burj Bank, alongside an additional investment by the private sector arm of Jeddah-based Islamic Development Bank, according to a filing with the stock exchange.

** Austrian property group Immofinanz said it had agreed to buy 18,000 German homes for about 892 million euros, paving the way for a spin-off of its Buwog unit. Italy’s Prelios and Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management are the two sellers.

** U.S. oil and gas company Apache Corp on Wednesday said it sold all of its operations in Argentina to state-controlled energy company YPF for $800 million cash, part of a plan to shed less profitable properties.

** Beverage cans maker Rexam Plc said it bought a 51 percent stake in Saudi Arabia’s United Arab Can Manufacturing Ltd, a supplier to The Coca-Cola Co, for $122 million as part of its strategy to expand in emerging markets.

** America Movil said on Wednesday it is unsure if it will sell more shares in Dutch telecoms group KPN , casting doubt over its long-term commitment to a European investment that has led to paper losses and weighed on the Mexican giant’s shares.

** BB Seguridade Participacoes SA could be interested in Itau Unibanco Holding SA’s high-risk corporate insurance portfolio, as Brazil’s largest listed insurance group taps a fast-growing segment bolstered by the nation’s aggressive push in infrastructure.