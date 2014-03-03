March 3 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Monday:

** Swiss pharma group Novartis will work more closely with rival Roche but rules out a merger, its chairman said in a newspaper interview on Sunday.

** TGI Fridays, the global casual dining restaurant chain known for its red-striped canopies and memorabilia-rich decor, is in advanced talks to sell itself to buyout firm TriArtisan Capital Partners, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

** A consortium led by Abu Dhabi National Energy Co (TAQA) has agreed to buy two Indian hydroelectric power plants from Jaiprakash Power Ventures in a deal worth about $1.6 billion, TAQA said on Sunday. The group will spend $616 million on equity in the plants and take over their non-recourse project debt, bringing the total enterprise value to around $1.6 billion, a TAQA spokesman told Reuters.

** Russia’s largest oil company, Rosneft, could buy Ukraine’s Odessa oil refinery, which has been secured by Russian state bank VTB due to the outstanding debts of the former owner, Kommersant newspaper reported.

** Beijing Capital Group will buy New Zealand’s biggest waste management firm from Australia’s Transpacific Industries Group Ltd for almost $800 million, enabling the Chinese state-owned company to acquire technology that could help combat chronic pollution in the capital and beyond.

** Ion Investments, a subsidiary of Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings, could raise as much as $176 million through the sale of 4.1 million shares in Seoul Semiconductor Co Ltd, IFR reported.

** Hedge fund managers George Soros and John Paulson have both taken a 92 million euro ($127 million) stake in a new Spanish property investment vehicle called Hispania, the Financial Times reported on Saturday, citing sources close to the deal.

** Veteran food industry investor C. Dean Metropoulos is seeking a new owner for Pabst Brewing Co, best known for blue collar-turned-hipster favorite Pabst Blue Ribbon label, people familiar with the matter said. Los Angeles-based Pabst beer and malt liquor labels also include Schlitz and Old Milwaukee.

** French holding company Wendel said it invested an additional $152 million in African mobile telecommunications infrastructure provider IHS Holding as part of a $420 million capital increase.

** An investment fund managed by Soros Fund Management of billionaire financier George Soros has bought around 5 percent of Italian shopping centre group Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione (IGD), the company said in a statement. Fund Quantum Strategic Partners has bought about 3.15 percent of IGD from the company itself and the rest from its second-largest shareholder Unicoop Tirreno.

** Singapore’s Tiger Airways Ltd aims to sell or close its Indonesian joint venture unless there are signs of it turning around this year, people familiar with the matter said.

** South Korean fashion conglomerate E-Land Group is not interested in buying U.S. apparel chain J.Crew Group Inc and has not considered it in the past, a spokesman for E-Land said.

** Dubai based rig-maker Lamprell said it sold its International Inspection Services (INSPEC) division to Intertek for $66.2 million to reduce its debt and focus on its core business.

** Johnson Service Group Plc, which rents and dry cleans uniforms and other textiles, reported a 25 percent rise in full-year profit due to the strong performance of its rental unit, and said it would buy Bourne Services Group Ltd, a hotel linen supplier, for about 22 million pounds ($37 million) in cash.

($1 = 1.1901 New Zealand dollars)

($1 = 0.7240 euros)

($1 = 0.5967 British pounds)