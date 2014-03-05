March 5 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:

** Morgan Stanley is weighing the sale of its private bank in Switzerland, which manages roughly 10 billion Swiss francs ($11.28 billion) in assets, a source close to the matter told Reuters. The U.S. bank is looking at several options, one of which is an outright sale, the person said.

** Verizon Communications is in talks with content providers to deliver web-based TV services to mobile platforms, Chief Executive Lowell McAdam said at an investor conference on Tuesday.

** Hong Kong investment firm Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Ltd may block Australian gas transporter APA Group’s A$2.06 billion ($1.84 billion) takeover of smaller rival Envestra Ltd, two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

** France’s Imerys S.A. raised its offer to buy U.S. minerals and materials group Amcol International Corp to about $1.47 billion, topping an offer from Minerals Technologies Inc.

** Brazilian real estate developer BR Properties SA will sell most of its industrial warehouses and logistics facilities to Singapore-listed Global Logistic Properties Ltd for 3.18 billion reais ($1.36 billion), according to a securities filing.

** The British government is close to appointing investment bank UBS AG to advise on the possible sale of its 40 percent stake in Eurostar, the fast speed train that links Britain to Europe, four sources told Reuters.

The stake could fetch around 300 million pounds ($500 million) according to the sources, who are familiar with the situation.

** Poland’s KI Chemistry, controlled by the country’s richest man, Jan Kulczyk, has launched a 1.03 billion zloty ($338 million) bid for state-controlled chemicals maker Ciech . KI Chemistry, owned by holding company Kulczyk Investments, is seeking up to 66 percent of Ciech at 29.5 zlotys per share, with the state treasury welcoming Wednesday’s offer, which closes on Apr. 25.

** Norway’s third-largest mobile operator, Tele2, has hired investment bank ABG Sundal Collier to review its options in Norway, including selling its operations there, after it lost a December auction for a mobile spectrum key for the development of its Norwegian network.

** Investment firm Heraldic Holding has bought an additional 13.9 percent stake in electricity infrastructure builder Infratek, lifting its overall holding to 94.6 percent, Heraldic said.

** British investment group Jupiter Fund Management’s second-biggest shareholder, private equity firm TA Associates, has sold its entire 11 percent stake for 197.2 million pounds.

** The private equity arm of Egyptian investment bank EFG-Hermes has sold its 19 percent stake in United Arab Emirates jeweler Damas International to Qatar’s Mannai Corp for $150 million, the company said.

** The founder of online gaming technology company Playtech is set to bank around 326 million pounds after ramping up the size of a share sale to over 15 percent, the company said.

** News reader company Flipboard said it has bought rival app Zite from CNN and struck a content partnership with the cable news network.

** French energy group GDF Suez Sa is not interested in raising its stake in Italy’s Tirreno Power to above 50 percent, Aldo Chiarini, head of the Italian operations of GDF Suez said.

** Vivendi SA said that it had received two offers for telecom unit SFR from smaller rival Bouygues Telecom and Altice SA, the parent of local cable operator Numericable.

** Hungary’s state-owned energy group MVM plans to buy all or part of E.ON’s Hungarian gas distribution and utility business as part of the government’s drive to increase its grip over the energy sector.

** Pakistan Telecommunication Co’s bid for rival Warid Telecom, which would have created Pakistan’s largest mobile operator, has failed after the two groups could not agree a price.