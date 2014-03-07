FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 7, 2014 / 10:07 AM / 4 years ago

Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday:

** Safeway Inc, the second-largest U.S. mainstream grocery store operator, said private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management would acquire the company in a deal valued at about $9.4 billion.

** SAC Capital Advisors, the investment manager founded by Steven A. Cohen, said on Thursday that it had taken a 5.4 percent stake in Gogo Inc, a provider of in-flight Wi-Fi service.

** High-speed trader Infinium Capital Management, which has struggled financially, has stopped trading and is working to wind down the company, President Mark Palchak told Reuters on Thursday.

** French energy group Total is aiming to sell its TotalGaz liquefied gas unit for about 750 million euros ($1 billion), French daily Les Echos reported, citing unidentified sources.

** Credito Valtellinese has sold non-performing loans with a gross book value of around 36 million euros ($50 million) to global alternative asset manager Ares Management, the Italian mid-sized bank said.

** Turkish airports operator TAV Havalimanlari Holding decided to bid for the tender of Dalaman Airport operating rights, it said in a filing to the Istanbul stock exchange.

** Italy’s state-backed Fondo Strategico Italiano said on Thursday that it had made a non-binding offer to buy a 30 percent stake in Spanish olive oil manufacturer Deoleo , as it seeks to bring home some local brands.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.