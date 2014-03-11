March 11 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Tuesday:

** Chobani, the Greek yogurt maker that has grown into a U.S. sensation, is looking to sell a minority stake in a deal that could value the company at around $2.5 billion, people familiar with the matter said.

** Altice said its 10.9 billion euro ($15.1 billion) cash and share offer to combine Vivendi’s SFR unit with Numericable still stood and remained valid until Friday. The deal would see Vivendi retain a 32 percent stake in the new combined mobile operator. Bouygues Telecom has made a rival bid for 10.5 billion euros in which Vivendi would keep 46 percent.

** Japan’s SoftBank Corp is still trying to buy T-Mobile US Inc and merge it with its U.S. wireless carrier Sprint Corp, SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son said, even though U.S. regulators appear set against a deal.

** Germany’s ThyssenKrupp said it would close its railway equipment business, which was damaged by its involvement in a cartel, after failing to secure a sale of its wider railways and construction arm.

** Dutch supermarkets group Ahold agreed to buy 50 supermarkets from Austria’s SPAR AG in the Czech Republic for 5.25 billion Czech crowns ($266.3 million), under a strategy to use some of its cash pile to grow in markets near where it is already present.

** Japan’s Toyota Tsusho Corp has offered to buy 51 percent of Malaysia’s Kian Joo Can Factory Bhd, bidding more on a per share basis than a rival Malaysian firm and sending Kian Joo’s stock soaring.

($1 = 19.71 Czech Crowns)