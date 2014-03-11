(Adds Jos A. Bank, Jive Software, Nuerburgring, Valeo, Duferco; updates UniCredit)

March 11 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

** Chobani, the Greek yogurt maker that has grown into a U.S. sensation, is looking to sell a minority stake in a deal that could value the company at around $2.5 billion, people familiar with the matter said.

** Men’s Wearhouse Inc said it would acquire rival Jos. A. Bank Clothiers Inc for about $1.8 billion, ending a five-month saga that started with Jos. A. Bank offering to buy its larger menswear rival.

** Altice said its 10.9 billion euro ($15.1 billion) cash and share offer to combine Vivendi’s SFR unit with Numericable still stood and remained valid until Friday. The deal would see Vivendi retain a 32 percent stake in the new combined mobile operator. Bouygues Telecom has made a rival bid for 10.5 billion euros, in which Vivendi would keep 46 percent.

** Jive Software Inc, a maker of social media tools for companies, has been seeking a buyer for months, technology blog Re/Code reported, citing sources. Jive has hired Qatalyst Partners, the investment bank led by Silicon Valley dealmaker Frank Quattrone, to find a buyer, the blog reported.

** Japan’s SoftBank Corp is still trying to buy T-Mobile US Inc and merge it with its U.S. wireless carrier Sprint Corp, SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son said, even though U.S. regulators appear set against a deal.

** Germany’s ThyssenKrupp said it would close its railway equipment business, which was damaged by its involvement in a cartel, after failing to secure a sale of its wider railways and construction arm.

** Dutch supermarkets group Ahold agreed to buy 50 supermarkets from Austria’s SPAR AG in the Czech Republic for 5.25 billion Czech crowns ($266 million), under a strategy to use some of its cash pile to grow in markets near where it is already present.

** Germany’s Nuerburgring has been sold to motor sport industry supplier Capricorn Group for more than 100 million euros, ending a months-long search to find new owners for the world’s longest racetrack, which became insolvent in 2012.

** Standard Chartered’s private equity arm has acquired a quarter of Zambia’s Copperbelt Energy Corp Plc for $57 million, its first investment in the growing African power industry.

** French car parts maker Valeo SA said state investment fund Bpifrance, its biggest shareholder, had decided to sell part of its stake in the company. A Valeo spokeswoman said Bpifrance had begun the process of selling about 2 million shares, or 2.5 percent of the company’s capital, in a private placement. That would leave Bpifrance with 3.3 percent in Valeo.

** Japan’s Toyota Tsusho Corp has offered to buy 51 percent of Malaysia’s Kian Joo Can Factory Bhd, bidding more on a per-share basis than a rival Malaysian firm.

** UniCredit SpA has joined the exodus of foreign banks from Ukraine, putting its local unit up for sale in a deal it hopes to wrap up within a year should political and economic turmoil in the country settle down.

** Austria and America Movil are still in talks on pooling their stakes in Telekom Austria but have not moved to formal negotiations, the state holding company said.

** German retailer Douglas has sold Hussel, its chain of confectionary stores to Emeram Capital Partners, as part of plans to focus on its perfume and beauty stores under its new owners.

** U.S. investment group Baron Capital has built up a stake worth about $150 million in English soccer champions Manchester United, according to a regulatory filing. The investment by New York-based Baron represents about 5.8 percent of United’s $2.6 billion market value but a dual-share structure means that the American Glazer family remains firmly in control of the club.

** Duferco, the world’s biggest steel trader, said it would not bid for a key steelmaking complex owned by Italy’s Lucchini because it could not commit to maintaining full employment and keeping the blast furnace running. ($1 = 19.71 Czech crowns) ($1 = 0.72 euros) (Compiled by Natalie Grover and Shivani Mody in Bangalore)