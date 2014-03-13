March 13 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

** France’s Carrefour SA could raise as much as 5 billion reais ($2.1 billion) from the sale of a stake in its Brazilian unit, one source with direct knowledge of the situation said, with potential bidders including Brazilian tycoon Abilio Diniz and a sovereign wealth fund.

** Private equity firm Hellman & Friedman is acquiring education company Renaissance Learning for $1.1 billion cash from fellow private-equity firm Permira, Renaissance said.

** Gleacher & Co Inc said its board approved a plan to liquidate its assets and distribute them to shareholders, capping years of struggle that resulted in the company shutting its main investment banking business last year.

** JetBlue Airways Corp said it would sell its in-flight entertainment business, LiveTV, to French defense company Thales Group for $400 million as it looks to cut costs.

** Tate & Lyle said it planned to buy Chinese food ingredient company Winway Biotechnology Nantong Co Ltd, as the British firm expands its specialty fiber business. Financial terms were not disclosed.

** French conglomerate Bouygues enriched the cash element of its offer for media group Vivendi’s telecoms unit SFR in an attempt to seal a deal and shut out rival bidder Numericable. Bouygues said it would increase the cash portion of the bid to 11.3 billion euros ($15.7 billion) from 10.5 billion euros previously, while reducing the stake Vivendi is left with in the combined SFR-Bouygues telecoms business to 43 percent from 46 percent previously.

** South African transport group Barloworld Ltd said it was in advanced talks to sell its Australian auto retail business. Barloworld, which runs seven auto showrooms in Sydney and Melbourne, did not say who it was talking to or how much the business could fetch.

** New Zealand is seeking to raise as much as NZ$800 million ($680 million) through the sale of a minority stake in power company Genesis Energy Ltd, setting a low price range and offering other sweeteners to draw investors to the last of its state asset sales.

** Vocus Inc, a provider of cloud marketing software, is looking to sell itself and has attracted interest from industry rivals and private equity firms, according to several people familiar with the matter.

** Spanish builder ACS said it planned to issue a five-year bond of 405.6 million euros ($564 million) that could be exchanged for shares of Iberdrola, in a move that allows it to reduce its stake in the power utility.

** Belgian biotechnology group Galapagos said it had agreed to sell its drug discovery service businesses to Charles River Laboratories International for up to 134 million euros ($186 million). Galapagos said it would be selling BioFocus and Argenta, which provide drug research services for the likes of Boehringer Ingelheim and Genentech.

** Israel-based Wix.com, whose technology helps small businesses build and operate websites, has acquired Appixia, a platform for building mobile commerce applications, as part of its mobile expansion strategy. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

** Spain’s Catalunya Banc is making a second attempt to sell its property management division, five sources familiar with the deal said, as the nationalized lender seeks to get into better shape ahead of its eventual privatization. Catalunya Banc is in talks with Magic Real Estate, a local investment firm set up by Ismael Clemente who previously ran Deutsche Bank’s property unit in Spain, the sources said.