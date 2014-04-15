(Adds Twitter, Mosaic, Cargill, Archer Daniels, Campari, Updates Eurobank, Sinopec, Motorola, United Spirits, Aaron‘s, Riverbed)

April 15 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

** BlackBerry Ltd said on Tuesday it bought a minority stake in privately held healthcare IT firm NantHealth, a move that offers a glimpse into the type of niche markets the smartphone maker is targeting as it attempts to engineer a turnaround.

** Barcode printer maker Zebra Technologies Corp said it would buy Motorola Solutions Inc’s enterprise business, which makes rugged mobile computers, tablets and barcode scanners, for $3.45 billion in its biggest deal ever.

** Spanish telecoms operator Telefonica has offered to lease spectrum and access to its network to rivals in a bid to win European Union approval for its planned purchase of KPN’s E-Plus unit in Germany, three sources said on Tuesday.

** Hedge fund Elliott Management reaffirmed its $3.36 billion offer for network gear maker Riverbed Technology Inc after being rebuffed twice, saying it remained “extremely interested” in acquiring the company.

** U.S. agribusiness Cargill Inc expects the merger of its flour mill operations with those of ConAgra Foods Inc to be finalized in six to eight weeks after it clears a longstanding regulatory hurdle, Cargill Executive Chairman Greg Page said on Tuesday.

** Aaron’s Inc, a rent-to-own furniture and electronics retailer, rejected a $2.3 billion takeover offer from a major shareholder and instead bought a web-based retail credit financing firm for about $700 million to provide customers with easier payment terms.

** Archer Daniels Midland Co on Tuesday said it would move ahead with attempts to sell its global chocolate business after extensive negotiations to sell its chocolate and cocoa operations fell apart.

** Google Inc has acquired solar-powered drone maker Titan Aerospace as the Web search giant ramps up plans to deliver wireless Internet access to remote parts of the world.

** U.S. fertilizer producer Mosaic Co said on Tuesday it would buy Archer Daniels Midland Co’s fertilizer distribution business in Brazil and Paraguay for $350 million.

** YouTube network Maker Studios said on Monday a majority of shareholders had approved its purchase by Walt Disney Co , making clear it was not for sale to Relativity Media, which made a surprise bid of up to $1.1 billion for the company.

** Italian drinks maker Campari said on Tuesday it was buying a Sicilian spirits company, had 250 million euros ($346 million) to invest in further deals this year and planned to spend even more on acquisitions in 2015.

** A consortium that includes Singapore tycoon Ong Beng Seng and Wheelock Properties (Singapore) Ltd offered on Tuesday to buy Hotel Properties Ltd for S$3.50 per share, valuing the company at around S$1.8 billion ($1.4 billion).

** Twitter Inc said it bought social data provider Gnip to provide enhanced data analytics capabilities to its business customers.

** TIAA-CREF, an insurer and asset manager focusing on workers at non-profit organizations, said it would acquire fund manager Nuveen Investments for $6.25 billion, seeking to expand its mutual fund and municipal bond offerings.

** Hungary’s central bank will acquire a controlling stake in interbank clearing company Giro Zrt, further tightening its grip on the financial system.

** Deutsche Telekom secured European Union antitrust approval on Tuesday for its 546-million-euro acquisition of telecoms provider GTS Central Europe to give it control of a fiber optic network in eastern Europe.

** Diageo, the world’s biggest spirits maker, has launched a $1.9 billion bid to nearly double its stake in United Spirits Ltd, offering a rich price in the hope that India’s increasingly wealthy consumers will drink more alcohol..

** DSW Inc is entering the Canadian footwear retail market by acquiring a 44 percent stake in one of Canada’s largest shoes and accessories retailer, Town Shoes Ltd, for C$68 million ($62.05 million), the two retailers said.

** Kazakh copper miner Kazakhmys said on Tuesday it had agreed to buy the Koksay copper deposit in southeast Kazakhstan from CCC Mining Construction B.V., for $260 million in cash.

** China further strengthened its position in oil-rich Kazakhstan on Tuesday with its state firm Sinopec paying $1.2 billion to buy out Russia’s No.2 oil producer Lukoil from a venture there.

** Brazil’s state development bank, BNDES, says it plans to spend up to 3 billion reais ($1.35 billion) on stakes in buyout investment vehicles and share offerings by small- and mid-sized companies to help foster new funding sources in local capital markets.

** An Australian private company has agreed to buy the long-idle Avebury nickel mine in Tasmania from China’s MMG Ltd for A$40 million ($37.65 million), saying operations were again profitable as global nickel prices rise.

** International investors are to invest 1.3 billion euros in Eurobank to become the bailed-out Greek bank’s biggest shareholders in another sign of growing market confidence in Greece.

** Canadian private equity firm Onex Corp and entertainment company Cineplex Inc have together emerged as the leading contender to buy restaurant and arcade chain Dave & Buster’s Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

** Italian eyewear group Luxottica said it had signed a 10-year licensing agreement with U.S. luxury-goods company Michael Kors Holdings Limited.

** Generic drugmaker Akorn Enterprises Inc has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy rival Hi-Tech Pharmacal Inc on condition that it sell three generic prescription eye medications and two generic topical anesthetics, the Federal Trade Commission said on Monday.

** Aleris Corp said it may sell its recycling and specification alloys businesses, a sign that one of the world’s biggest secondary aluminum alloy makers will focus on higher-margin rolled products and extrusion markets.

** A consortium of eight anchor investors have committed to buy 25-30 percent of Euronext ahead of a market listing expected to value the company at 1-1.5 billion euros, three sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

($1 = 1.25 Singapore dollars)

($1 = 1.06 Australian dollars)

($1 = 1.10 Canadian dollars)

($1 = 2.23 Brazilian real)