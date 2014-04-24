(Adds Neovia Logistics, Elizabeth Arden, Ellaktor, ConAgra Foods, Facebook, NTT DoCoMo, Pioneers Holding)

April 24 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

** Finnish investment and insurance company Sampo could sell its property and casualty insurance arm If for about 12-14 billion euros ($16.6-19.4 billion), Sampo chief executive was quoted as saying on Thursday.

** Medical device maker Zimmer Holdings Inc said it would buy orthopedic products company Biomet Inc in a deal valued at about $13.35 billion to broaden its portfolio of products that treat bone and joint-related disorders.

** General Electric Co is in talks to buy French turbine and train maker Alstom SA for about $13 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Alstom, however, said on Thursday it was not informed of any potential public tender offer for its shares.

** A consortium led by Transurban Group, Australia’s biggest toll road owner, will pay A$7.1 billion ($6.59 billion) to buy toll firm Queensland Motorways Ltd, a move likely to pave the way for more such sales by debt-laden states.

** Germany’s Suedzucker is eyeing the acquisition of sugar assets outside of Europe and could spend 1 billion to 2 billion euros on purchases, its finance chief told a German newspaper.

** Neovia Logistics LLC, a logistics services provider backed by industrial equipment conglomerate Caterpillar Inc , is exploring a sale that could value the company at more than $1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

** AstraZeneca Plc is looking to partner or sell its anti-infective and neuroscience drugs, since these products are no longer core areas for the British drugmaker, its chief executive said on Thursday.

** Swedish pension funds group Swedbank Robur said it would accept Volkswagen’s offer for the shares in truck maker Scania it does not already own, improving the prospect that the bid may go through despite strong opposition.

** Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd, the Canadian property and casualty insurer run by veteran investor Prem Watsa, said on Thursday it would buy an 80 percent stake in Indonesian general insurer PT Batavia Mitratama Insurance.

** Fandango, a movie ticketing service owned by cable company Comcast Corp, is buying MovieClips from Zefr Inc to boost its film-related content.

** Emerging markets private equity firm Actis said it would invest in South African credit bureau Compuscan, in its latest deal in the financial services industry on the fast-growing continent.

** Bank of New York Mellon Corp, the world’s largest custody bank, is working with Goldman Sachs Inc to find buyers for its corporate trust arm, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

** Mexico’s Carlos Slim struck an 11th-hour deal on Wednesday with the Austrian government that could give him effective control of Telekom Austria and allow the multi-billionaire to consolidate his foothold in Europe as he expands outside the Americas.

** The disagreements around the spin-out of certain assets that had snagged merger talks between Barrick Gold Corp and its rival, Newmont Mining Corp, have been resolved but talks are at a standstill for now, said three sources familiar with the matter on Wednesday.

** U.S. biopharmaceutical company Hyperion Therapeutics said on Thursday it agreed to buy Israel’s Andromeda Biotech, a developer of a new diabetes drug, in a deal that could be worth close to $600 million.

** Spanish infrastructure firm Abertis said on Thursday that its Hispasat affiliate is eyeing the purchase of a majority stake in Israeli satellite operator Space Communication .

** French private equity firm PAI Partners is to buy audiovisual services provider Euro Media Group (EMG) in a deal which one source familiar with the matter said was worth up to 200 million euros.

** British defense contractor Chemring Group Plc said it would sell its European munitions business to France’s Nexter Systems SA for up to 167.8 million euros to focus on its core defense technology business.

** Russian oil services group Integra said on Thursday it had agreed to a proposal from some members of its management to acquire the company and delist its global depositary receipts.

** Nokia said that due to an ongoing tax dispute its Indian mobile phone handset plant was unlikely to be included in a deal due to be concluded on Friday for the sale of its global handset business to Microsoft.

** Norwegian shipping tycoon John Fredriksen agreed on Thursday to take over rival Knightsbridge Tankers, creating a major operator of dry bulk carriers with 39 vessels as the sector gears up for an expected recovery.

Fredriksen’s unlisted Frontline 2012 unit, which already owns 38 percent of Knightsbridge, agreed to hand over newbuild contracts on 25 vessels in exchange for new shares that will raise its stake in the firm to 70 percent, Frontline said in a statement.

** U.S. cosmetics company Elizabeth Arden Inc has hired Goldman Sachs Group to explore a sale and reached out to a small group of potential buyers, according to people familiar with the matter. The company, which has a market capitalization of about $960 million, has decided to gauge buyer interest after its share price has come under pressure in the past 12 months amid weak sales in its key North American market.

** Greece’s biggest construction group Ellaktor said it signed a 3.2-billion-euro contract to build a subway line in Qatar. Ellaktor, which has been expanding its foreign business to cope with an economic crisis at home, said in an Athens bourse filing that it owned a 32 percent stake in joint venture Alysj.

** U.S. food and grain-handling companies ConAgra Foods Inc , Cargill Inc and CHS Inc have moved closer to sealing a deal to merge their North American flour mill operations by agreeing to sell four mills to a Japanese company.

** Facebook Inc has acquired the maker of mobile app ProtoGeo Oy that can track the distance consumers walk or run and measure the calories burned, giving the social-networking company entry into the nascent market for fitness and health monitoring technology.

** Japan’s NTT DoCoMo Inc will unload its 26 percent stake in its loss-making Indian mobile phone joint venture, Tata Teleservices Ltd, and withdraw from the country, the Nikkei newspaper reported.

** Egypt’s Pioneers Holding plans to use a capital increase to help finance the acquisition of a 60 percent stake in real estate investment firm Rooya Group, a senior executives said.

($1 = 0.72 Euros)