(Adds Cosco Group, Allergan, Comcast and others; updates Alstom and Merck & Co)

April 28 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

** U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc is working on its next move in a potential $100 billion bid battle for Britain’s AstraZeneca Plc after having two bids rejected, as deal-making grips the healthcare industry. AstraZeneca urged its shareholders to take no action over the approach and said it remained confident in its independent strategy.

** Britain’s Reckitt Benckiser Group confirmed on Monday that it was in talks to buy Merck & Co Inc’s consumer health business, the latest asset up for grabs in a wave of pharmaceutical deals. Germany’s Bayer AG is also vying to buy the unit, which could fetch about $13.5 billion.

** German drugmaker Bayer AG is exploring the sale of its $10 billion plastics unit to focus on growing its health business, Bloomberg reported citing people with knowledge of the matter.

** Comcast Corp on Monday agreed to a three-way deal with Charter Communications Inc as part of Comcast’s efforts to win regulatory approvals for its proposed $45 billion purchase of Time Warner Cable Inc. Under the deal, Charter would pay Comcast $7.3 billion for 1.4 million subscribers.

** France said it would defend jobs and its national interest as it met suitors eyeing a breakup of engineering group Alstom on Monday and suggested it preferred Germany’s Siemens over U.S. giant General Electric.

** Grupo Oi SA, Brazil’s biggest fixed-line telephone carrier, on Monday got closer to its planned merger with Portugal Telecom SGPS SA as investors were willing to place more than enough bids in a share offering expected to be worth at least 8 billion reais ($3.6 billion), sources told Reuters.

** Buyout firm Cinven is investing in Norwegian software company Visma AS in a deal that values Visma at around 2.5 billion euros ($3.46 billion) including debt.

** Energy Transfer Partners LP, owner of gasoline retailer Sunoco Inc, said it would buy Susser Holdings Corp in a deal valued at $1.8 billion to create a standalone retailing business.

** Forest Laboratories Inc said it would buy Furiex Pharmaceuticals Inc for up to $1.46 billion, including milestone payments to access Furiex’s promising treatment for irritable bowel syndrome.

** Alibaba Group Holding Ltd IPO-ALIB.N and a private equity firm co-founded by its executive chairman Jack Ma have agreed to buy a $1.22 billion stake in Youku Tudou Inc, as China’s ecommerce giant intensifies its focus on online video business.

** Australian food firm Goodman Fielder has rejected a $1.2 billion takeover bid from Wilmar International Ltd and a Hong Kong-listed investment management firm as too low, but expectations are high that the parties will keep talking.

** Japan’s Orix Corp has agreed to buy Hartford Financial Services Group’s Japanese unit for $895 million as part of efforts to expand its life insurance business in the world’s third-largest economy.

** Private equity group Arle Capital said on Monday that it had agreed to acquire Innovia Group, a British maker of materials to be used in England’s new five and ten pound notes, for an enterprise value of 498 million euros ($689 million).

** Viom Networks Ltd, an Indian phone tower operator majority owned by the Tata group, is looking to raise funds either through a stake sale or an overseas listing that could raise up to $350 million, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

** Wal-Mart Stores Inc paid about $234 million in debt related to the purchase of a stake in its Indian joint venture with Bharti Enterprises, which the U.S. retailer ended in October last year, according to its 2014 annual report.

** British defense contractor Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc said it would acquire Forensic Technology WAI Inc, a maker of crime-scene investigation equipment, for C$94 million ($85.2 million) to expand in the security sector.

** Denmark’s Spar Nord Bank said on Monday it would take over retail customers from Basisbank with a business volume of 300 million Danish crowns ($55.6 million).

** Egypt’s Citadel Capital said on Sunday that it was selling its majority stake in the Sudanese Egyptian Bank to the Islamic Solidarity bank of Sudan for $22 million.

** French oil major Total SA has put its liquefied petroleum gas unit Totalgaz up for sale and has received around 10 expressions of interest from potential buyers, daily Les Echos reported on Monday.

** Newmont Mining Corp has terminated merger talks with Barrick Gold Corp , Barrick said on Monday.

** Mineral sands group Sierra Rutile Ltd said it was no longer in takeover talks with interested parties.

** Malaysian state asset manager Permodalan Nasional Bhd is considering a proposal to merge four of its portfolio companies to form Southeast Asia’s second largest property firm by assets, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

** Swedish drugmaker Meda has rejected an improved takeover offer from U.S. generics firm Mylan, saying it was confident in its future as an independent company and its biggest shareholder did not support the bid.

** London-listed oil and gas explorer Ophir Energy said on Monday it was no longer interested in making a takeover offer for rival Premier Oil after a proposal was rejected by the Premier Oil board.

** Russia’s Alliance Group, which owns the Khabarovsk oil refinery in Russia’s Far East, has agreed to merge its assets with a company controlled by Eduard Khudainatov, a former senior executive at Rosneft, an Alliance spokesman said on Monday.

** Italian broadcaster Mediaset confirmed it had received expressions of interest from foreign players for its pay-TV business - though it gave no names - as media speculation grows a tie-up could be on the horizon.

** Mining veteran and former Xstrata head Mick Davis has offered to buy BHP Billiton’s thermal coal division, which could form the core of his X2 Resources, the Sunday Times said.

** Germany’s Siemens will sell a majority stake in its VAI Metals Technologies unit to Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, an Austrian newspaper reported on Saturday citing industry experts.

** Austria’s electricity provider Verbund has offered to sell its stake in troubled Italian energy group Sorgenia as part of a debt restructuring plan with creditor banks, a spokeswoman for the state-owned utility said on Monday. Verbund, which holds 46 percent of Sorgenia, wrote a letter to the banks recently offering its 46 percent stake by way of contribution to the debt restructuring, the spokeswoman said.

** American Realty Capital Properties Inc is in talks to buy NorthStar Realty Finance Corp, according to people familiar with the matter, in a deal that would combine a major property owner with a real estate financing company.

** Steria said it expected Sopra to file its all-share offer for the French IT services group in May, with the result of the tender likely to come in July.

** Maker of Botox Allergan Inc, facing an unsolicited bid from Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc , is preparing to approach Shire Plc again with a potential takeover offer after being rebuffed in recent months, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

** China’s Cosco Group and five other investors have expressed interest in a majority stake in Piraeus port , the largest in the country, Greece’s privatization agency HRADF said on Monday. ($1 = 0.72 Euros) ($1 = 1.10 Canadian dollars) ($1 = 5.39 Danish crowns) ($1 = 2.22 Brazilian real) (Compiled by Avik Das and Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore)