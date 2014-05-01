FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 1, 2014 / 10:21 AM / 3 years ago

Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(Adds Pfizer, Bayer, Rolls-Royce, Blades Tech, Mizuho Financial, Telefonica, Castleton, updates Viacom and Dubai Islamic Bank)

May 1 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

** Pfizer Inc may sweeten its offer for Britain’s AstraZeneca Plc to more than 63 billion pounds, or $106 billion, and raise the cash portion of the deal, to kickstart negotiations, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

** German drugmaker Bayer AG is nearing an agreement to buy Merck & Co Inc’s consumer healthcare unit, people familiar with the matter said, in a deal that could value the business at around $14 billion.

** Sprint Corp is meeting with banks to work out funding for its bid for smaller rival T-Mobile US Inc, a source familiar with the situation said, as the mobile carrier works to ease regulatory concerns that the deal would hurt competition.

** AT&T Inc has approached DirecTV about a possible acquisition of the satellite TV company, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the situation.

** Qualcomm Inc is spinning off its location awareness technology, which is compatible with Apple Inc’s iBeacon version, to a group of investors including music, sports and arena conglomerate AEG.

** Merck & Co Inc is considering selling a big portfolio of mature drugs that could fetch more than $15 billion, according to people familiar with the matter, as the U.S. drugmaker continues to streamline businesses to focus on high-growth areas.

** Private equity firm Golden Gate Capital is in advanced talks to acquire Phillips-Medisize Corp, a provider of medical device manufacturing services, from buyout firm Kohlberg & Co LLC for close to $800 million, according to people familiar with the matter.

** U.S.-based Viacom Inc said on Thursday it would buy British TV broadcaster Channel 5 from media baron Richard Desmond for $760 million (450 million pounds) as a keystone to develop its worldwide presence.

** Britain’s Rolls-Royce is hopeful of concluding an estimated 1 billion euro ($1.4 billion) disposal, talks on which it announced earlier this week as it looks to exit an energy-related business it sees as too small to effectively compete globally.

** Italian transport minister Maurizio Lupi is optimistic about ongoing talks between Etihad Airways and Alitalia over a possible investment by the Abu Dhabi-based airline in Italy’s troubled carrier, the newspaper La Stampa reported on Thursday.

** The chief executive of Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB) said it was in talks to buy a 40 percent stake in an Indonesian Islamic lender, as the bank eyes the world’s most populous Muslim country to help diversify its revenues.

** Salamander Energy Plc is considering selling itself and has opened talks with “a small number” of potential buyers, the company said on Thursday.

** British property consultant Savills Plc said it would buy U.S.-based commercial real estate services firm Studley Inc for up to $260 million to expand in North America.

** Northill Capital, the independent asset manager backed by the Bertarelli family, said on Thursday it had acquired a majority stake in fellow independent asset manager Longview Partners.

** Negotiations to buy Israeli stem cell therapies developer Gamida cell have been terminated, Gamida’s parent company said on Thursday.

** Plastic-packaging maker RPC Group Plc said it would buy Hong Kong-based ACE Corp Holdings Ltd for as much as $430 million.

** British pub and breweries group Greene King sold 275 tenanted and leased pubs for 75.6 million pounds ($127.66 million) on Thursday and said it would accelerate disposals to concentrate on its faster-growing own-managed outlets.

** France’s Danone SA will buy milk formula processing and packing factories in New Zealand to replace supply lost by terminating contracts with the Fonterra dairy cooperative following a food safety scare last year.

** Israeli billionaire Stef Wertheimer sold its remaining 51 percent stake in Blades Technology (BTL), a manufacturer of airplane parts, to U.S. jet engine-maker Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United Technologies Corp, for hundreds of millions of shekels, Israeli media said.

** The core unit of Mizuho Financial Group Inc is talking to several Asian banks about investing in their operations, a top executive said, but Japan’s second-largest lender by assets is unlikely to make the sort of flashy deals like those done recently by its rivals.

** Telefonica Deutschland has sweetened its offer of concessions in order to win European Union approval for its planned takeover of KPN’s E-Plus unit in Germany, a spokesman for the telecoms firm said.

** Castleton Commodities International LLC, a privately held U.S. commodities merchant, said Thursday it acquired a gas processing plant in Kirtland, New Mexico and about 225 miles of gathering pipelines from Anadarko Petroleum Corp. ($1 = 0.5922 British Pounds) ($1 = 0.7212 Euros) (Compiled by Avik Das and Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.