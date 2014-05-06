(Adds Ardian, Liberty Interactive, Casa Saba, AstraZeneca, Alitalia, B/E Aerospace, Commerzbank, BMW, Wendel, Albania, updates Bayer)

May 6 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

** Germany’s Bayer AG has trumped rival bidders for Merck & Co Inc’s consumer care business in a $14.2 billion deal, adding to a string of major cross-border deals in the healthcare industry.

** Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd is considering increasing its offer to acquire rival reinsurer Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd to around $50 per share, or roughly $3.26 billion, people familiar with the matter said.

** John Malone’s Liberty Interactive Corp filed with regulators to spin off its stake in travel website TripAdvisor Inc and ownership of online retailer BuySeasons into a separate company valued at about $3 billion.

** French investment group Wendel on Tuesday said it planned to sell a 4.3 percent stake in Saint-Gobain , Europe’s biggest supplier of construction materials, for about 1 billion euros ($1.39 billion), through an accelerated bookbuilding process.

** Private equity firm Warburg Pincus LLC is exploring a sale of New Breed Logistics Inc in a deal that could value the supply chain management company at more than $1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Mexican company Grupo Casa Saba said on Tuesday it had agreed the sale of its pharmacy retail business to European retailer Alliance Boots for 8.3 billion Mexican pesos ($638.07 million).

** Investment manager Pamplona Capital Management is to buy UK train leasing company Beacon Rail for around $450 million from a subsidiary of Japan’s Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group .

** Bezeq Israel Telecom subsidiary Walla Communications agreed to sell its classified ads website Yad2 to Axel Springer Digital Classifieds for 788 million shekels ($228 million) in cash.

** Chinese internet service provider Tencent Holdings plans to acquire an 11.3 percent stake in digital mapping service provider Navinfo Co Ltd for 1.17 billion yuan ($187.3 million), Navinfo said late on Monday.

** U.S. group Lexmark International said on Tuesday it had made a 1.2 billion crown ($183 million) cash bid for Sweden’s Readsoft that was unanimously recommended by the software company’s board.

** French President Francois Hollande said General Electric’s bid for Alstom’s energy business was not acceptable as it stands and that the government’s aim was to get better offers.

** German auto parts and tire maker Continental would be able to shoulder another multi-billion euro acquisition in the next 18 months, finance chief Wolfgang Schaefer told Reuters.

** German sportswear company Adidas is considering offers for its struggling Rockport shoe brand, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

** Corinthian Colleges Inc said it would explore strategic alternatives as student enrollments decline and the company faces potential legal action from U.S. regulators.

** German utility MVV Energie and French group Semardel have formed a joint venture to manage energy-from-waste plants, eyeing a wave of contract renewals in France due in coming years.

** Bouygues Telecom and Vivendi’s SFR unit are both ready to make offers for French virtual mobile network operator Virgin Mobile, Les Echos newspaper reported on Tuesday.

** Malaysian state asset manager Permodalan Nasional Bhd is considering a proposal to merge four of its portfolio companies to form Southeast Asia’s second largest property firm by assets, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

** One of Brazil’s biggest sugar and ethanol groups Sao Martinho SA said on Monday that it signed a deal to acquire control of sugar and ethanol mill Santa Cruz SA from Luiz Ometto Partcipacoes SA and other stake holders.

** European private equity firm Ardian is selling its 22 percent stake in French caterer Newrest to Newrest’s management, Ardian said on Tuesday.

** AstraZeneca Plc laid out its defence against Pfizer Inc’s $106-billion takeover approach on Tuesday by predicting its sales would rise by three quarters over the next decade, although only after a short-term drop.

** Gulf carrier Etihad has restarted talks to take a stake in Alitalia but would invest in the loss-making Italian airline only if its strict conditions are met, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday.

** European planemaker Airbus is not interested in the potential sale of all or part of seating supplier and parts distributor B/E Aerospace, two people familiar with the matter said.

Also, B/E Aerospace, which made a surprise announcement of reviewing strategic alternatives on Sunday, is actively engaging in early stage conversations with potential buyers but is not in advanced talks with any company, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Commerzbank AG has attracted five final bids for a multi-billion-euro portfolio of Spanish property loans, being sold as it takes advantage of a recovery in the country’s real estate market to help clean up its finances, sources said.

** BMW said on Tuesday legal barriers prevented the German luxury auto maker from raising its stake in a Chinese joint venture company, even as rival Daimler appeared to have found a loophole to soften strict ownership rules.

** A fund run by billionaire investor John Paulson has acquired minority stakes in a bank and a water company in Greece, adding to evidence the country was attracting international investors back after a deep six-year slump.

** Albania plans to auction off 13 oil exploration blocks, including one offshore, to oil majors and other foreign companies after a significant discovery has attracted strong interest, a government minister said.

** Financial markets post-trade services providers the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) and Euroclear have proposed a joint venture that will simplify the settlement of trades and ease access to collateral, the two companies said on Tuesday.

** Two members of the board of Mexico’s national oil company Pemex said on Tuesday the company has yet to make a decision about whether or not to sell its 9.3 percent stake in Spain’s Repsol.