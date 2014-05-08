(Adds STX Offshore, Liberty Media, Liberty Global, Clayton Dubilier, Toshiba, Valeant, Ascometal, Canal Plus, Standard Bank, updates Lundbeck, Ripplewood, Telefonica, Freeport)

May 8 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

** Suntory Holdings Ltd aims to raise about 800 billion yen ($7.87 billion) in debt to finance its purchase of U.S. spirits company Beam Inc, Japan’s third-biggest outbound deal ever, people familiar with the situation said.

** Italy’s Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) is confident it will be able to sell by the summer a minority stake in its energy grid unit CDP Reti, a move that analysts say could fetch the state-backed lender up to 3 billion euros ($4.18 billion).

** Companies controlled by Li Ka-shing have launched an unsolicited $1.8 billion takeover offer to other shareholders in Australian gas distributor Envestra Ltd, trumping a rival bid as Asia’s richest man continues to expand his business interests abroad in a quest for growth.

Cheung Kong Infrastructure (Holdings), which already has a 17.46 percent stake in Envestra, is teaming up with Li’s other companies Cheung Kong (Holdings) and Power Assets Holdings to buy the remaining shares.

** Private equity firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice is in advanced talks to buy Germany-based packaging group Mauser from Dubai International Capital (DIC) for around 1.2 billion euros ($1.7 billion), banking sources said on Thursday.

** Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc said on Thursday it would buy Apache Corp’s deepwater oil and gas projects in the Gulf of Mexico for $1.4 billion, a day after saying it would shed $3.1 billion in Eagle Ford shale assets in Texas.{ID:nL3N0NU5GA]

** Telefonica has finally made its move on Digital+, Spain’s largest pay-TV operator. The Spanish telecom giant has offered 725 million euros ($1 billion) for media group Prisa’s 56 percent stake. The deal, if inked, makes sense for both the debt-crunched publisher and Telefonica. But it is facing major regulatory hurdles.

** Private equity firm GI Partners is in exclusive talks to acquire Peak 10 Inc in a deal that could value the information technology infrastructure company at between $800 million and $900 million, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Private equity firms, including Corsair Capital, were approached to take part in a 400 million pound ($678.62 million)rescue fundraising for the struggling Co-op Bank, according to Sky News and a source familiar with the matter.

** Danish pharmaceutical company H. Lundbeck is to buy Chelsea Therapeutics for up to $658 million in a deal that would give it the rights to the U.S firm’s neurology drug Northera.

** Shanghai Electric Group has agreed to pay 400 million euros ($556 million) for 40 percent of power engineering company Ansaldo Energia, the latest Chinese company to buy into Italy’s fledgling recovery.

** Bank of Nova Scotia is buying 20 percent of Canadian Tire Corp Ltd’s financial services business for C$500 million ($459 million) in a move to boost the bank’s market share in credit cards and get access to more customers.

** Turkey on Thursday approved the 751 million lira ($360 million) sale of armoured vehicle maker BMC, seized from troubled conglomerate Cukurova Holding a year ago, to a businessman close to the government.

** John Malone’s Liberty Global Plc and Discovery Communications Inc said they would jointly buy UK-based All3Media, producer of hit TV shows such as “Skins” and “Midsomer Murders”, for about $300 million.

** British utility Centrica Plc announced on Thursday it was selling a 40 percent stake in its Canadian natural gas business to joint venture partner Qatar Petroleum International for around $200 million.

** Google Ventures led a $130 million investment in oncology-data company Flatiron Health, Flatiron said on Wednesday.

** CVC Capital Partners has agreed to buy South Korea’s KFC franchise from a subsidiary of Doosan Co Ltd for 100 billion won ($98 million), Doosan said on Thursday.

** South African dairy and beverages maker Clover said on Thursday it had bought the yoghurt and long-life milk business of fellow dairy company Dairybelle for 200 million rand ($19 million).

** Alibaba Group Holding Ltd IPO-ALIB.N has struck one of its largest deals with a U.S. e-commerce company, agreeing to help Amazon.com rival ShopRunner expand into China.

** Spanish oil company Repsol is still looking for one or several acquisitions of companies or assets to help boost its upstream business, its chief financial officer said on a conference call on Thursday.

** The chief executive of Lanxess, the world’s largest maker of synthetic rubber, said he would not rule out setting up joint ventures with strategic partners for its rubber business.

** Spanish travel technology company Amadeus has not ruled out potential new acquisitions in the internet travel sector, but smaller than the $500-million buyout of Newmarket, the group’s Chief Financial Officer said on Thursday.

** U.S. private equity firm Ripplewood has acquired a near 10 percent stake in Egyptian property developer SODIC, making its second investment this week in Egypt in anticipation of an economic recovery following months of political upheaval.

** TriOil Resources, the Canadian upstream unit of Poland’s top oil refiner, PKN Orlen, bought its local rival Birchill Exploration, making good on the promise to buy oil production assets to increase profitability, PKN said on Thursday.

** DirecTV is working with advisers including Goldman Sachs Group to evaluate a possible combination with AT&T Inc, following a recent takeover approach from the mobile services provider, according to people familiar with the matter.

** General Electric Co has agreed to sell its Wayne fuel dispenser business to private investment firm Riverstone Holdings LLC, the U.S. conglomerate said on Wednesday.

** The Finnish government said it had teamed up with German shipbuilder Meyer Werft to consider buying a troubled local shipyard from South Korea’s STX Offshore & Shipbuilding .

** Liberty Media Corp is spinning off its cable assets, including a stake in Charter Communications Inc , into a new publicly traded company called Liberty Broadband, the media holding company said on Thursday.

** The European Commission said on Thursday it had opened an in-depth investigation set to last more than four months into U.S. cable services group Liberty Global’s planned purchase of Dutch peer Ziggo.

** General Electric, which wants to buy Alstom’s energy businesses, is not in talks with Japanese conglomerate Toshiba Corp about the French company’s power grid business, a GE France spokesman said on Thursday.

** Deal-making drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc , together with activist investor Pershing Square, plan to push for changes on the board of Allergan Inc, which Valeant hopes to acquire.

** Lawmakers expressed concern about combining the top two U.S. cable operators at a congressional hearing Thursday to discuss Comcast’s plan to merge with Time Warner Cable Inc.

** Nordic specialty steelmaker Ovako has joined a group of French industrialists and investors to bid for the assets of bankrupt French engineering steel maker Ascometal, the companies said in a statement on Thursday.

** Vivendi’s pay-TV unit Canal Plus has held talks with France’s top telecoms operator Orange about buying part of its Dailymotion video-sharing website, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

** Africa’s biggest lender Standard Bank aims to take advantage of opportunities in Nigeria by expanding its existing operations and has no immediate acquisition plans, its group chief executive told Reuters.