May 13 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

** Morgan Stanley said on Tuesday it plans to proceed with the sale of its global physical oil trading divisions to Russian state-run oil company Rosneft despite the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

** Coca-Cola Co plans to raise its stake in Keurig Green Mountain Inc to 16 percent from 10 percent, which will make it the largest shareholder of the maker of the popular Keurig one-cup coffee brewer.

** The European Commission has approved plans by Lloyds Banking Group to list hundreds of branches renamed TSB on the London Stock Exchange, paving the way for a flotation before the end of June.

** Mining company Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd is considering selling its stake in Mongolian coal miner SouthGobi Resources Ltd, the chief executive of Turquoise Hill said on Tuesday.

** Buyout group General Atlantic has chosen bidders to submit final offers for German laboratory services company Amedes by a mid-June deadline, three sources familiar with the matter said.

** Greece’s biggest lender National Bank (NBG) said it will commit to selling a significant minority stake in its Turkish unit Finansbank.

** AT&T Inc is in active talks to buy satellite TV provider DirecTV and may complete a deal in the next few weeks that could be worth close to $50 billion, two people familiar with the matter said.

** U.S. drugmaker Pfizer hinted it could raise its proposed $106 billion offer if AstraZeneca would only engage in talks, as its boss was grilled by UK lawmakers on his commitment to British research spending and jobs.

** Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc said on Tuesday it will sweeten its unsolicited $47 billion offer for drugmaker Allergan Inc, and activist shareholder Pershing Square Capital Management said it would ask for a non-binding vote to pressure Allergan to the negotiating table.

** Russia’s Mechel is in talks with China’s Baosteel and South Korea’s Posco on selling a stake in a unit that has a licence to develop the Elga coal project in Russia, Vedomosti daily reported on Tuesday.

** Oil and gas explorer Egdon Resources announced a takeover offer for Alkane Energy’s shale gas assets that would make it Britain’s second-largest shale gas company.

** German industrial and services company Bilfinger has offered to buy privately owned UK commercial property consultant GVA Grimley Holdings, its latest in a series of deals to focus on service businesses.

** Hypovereinsbank, the German unit of Italian lender Unicredit, is considering a sale of its online broker DAB, Chief Executive Theodor Weimer said.

** Nationalised German bank Hypo Real Estate (HRE) has told its owners that the benefits from a sale of its Depfa Bank unit to U.S.-based investor Leucadia outweighed those resulting from a winding down of the public finance arm, a document obtained by Reuters shows.

** Volkswagen’s 6.7 billion euro ($9.22 billion) offer for its Swedish truck division Scania was accepted by minority shareholders, a big step in the German automaker’s plan to create a trucks alliance to compete in global markets.

** The London Stock Exchange (LSE) is in talks to buy Seattle-based Russell Investments in a deal that would expand its stock index business in the United States, the world’s largest equities trading market.

** China’s Guangdong Rising Assets Management has proposed a A$1.1 billion ($1.03 billion) takeover offer for copper and gold miner PanAust Ltd, the second bid for an Australian resources firm by a Chinese state-owned company in two weeks.

** Japan’s Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp said on Tuesday it would buy a majority stake in industrial gas provider Taiyo Nippon Sanso for more than 100 billion yen ($980 million) to provide nitrogen and other gases for its overseas production facilities.

** Payment processor Vantiv Inc said it would buy Mercury Payment Systems LLC for about $1.65 billion from private equity firm Silver Lake Group LLC to strengthen its presence in the fast-growing market for integrated payment systems.

** Integrated Dental Holdings, UK’s largest privately owned dental chain, will either be put up for sale or floated on the stock market by private equity firm Carlyle Group LP, Sky News reported Monday. (Compiled by Neha Dimri and Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore)