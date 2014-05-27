(Adds Telekom Austria, Societe Generale, Warburg Pincus, Espirito Santo; updates Nestle, GE)

May 27 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2020 GMT on Tuesday:

** Austria’s Federal Competition Agency (BWB) has given itself two weeks more to review a shareholder syndicate struck by Carlos Slim’s America Movil and state holding company OIAG to pool their holdings in Telekom Austria .

The management and supervisory boards of Telekom Austria said they had decided to give no recommendation for or against America Movil’s up to $2 billion offer for its outstanding shares.

** Private equity firm Warburg Pincus is exploring a sale of UK survival equipment company Survitec and is looking at launching a process this year, three sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

** Omnicom Group Inc’s media services division signed a deal worth $230 million with Twitter Inc that will integrate Omnicom’s automated ad buying unit Accuen with Twitter’s mobile ad exchange MoPub.

** Societe Generale, France’s second-largest listed bank, is buying out minority holders in its online broker Boursorama SA for around 260 million euros ($354 million) to increase its presence in the sector.

** Portugal’s Espirito Santo Financial Group is to subscribe to Banco Espirito Santo’s 1.045 billion euros ($1.4 billion) rights issue to the extent that its stake in the country’s biggest listed bank will fall 2.4 percentage points, ESFG said on Tuesday.

** Mercury Systems Inc, a supplier of digital signal and image processing systems to the aerospace and defense industry, has ended its exploration of a near-term sale, said three people familiar with the matter.

** Italy’s Barilla, the world’s biggest pasta maker, is looking for opportunities to expand in Latin America and Asia and could announce a deal in a few months, its chairman said on Tuesday.

** France’s financial regulator has given Investindustrial Development, a fund led by Italian businessman Andrea Bonomi, until the end of June to launch a counter-bid for Club Mediterranee.

** Bankers are lining up debt financing packages of around 1 billion euros ($1.37 billion) to back a potential sale of a majority stake in Germany-based fire extinguisher maker Minimax Viking, banking sources said on Tuesday.

** Pfizer Inc abandoned its attempt to buy AstraZeneca Plc for nearly 70 billion pounds ($118 billion) on Monday as a deadline approached without a last-minute change of heart by the British drugmaker.

** Intercontinental Hotels Group, the world’s largest hotelier, has rejected a 6 billion pound ($10.1 billion) takeover offer from a U.S. bidder, Sky News reported, citing unidentified sources.

** Pilgrim’s Pride Corp, the world’s second largest chicken producer, said it offered to buy packaged food company Hillshire Brands Co in a $6.4 billion deal as it looks to add pork and beef products to its portfolio. The cash offer of $45 per share represents a premium of about 22 percent to Hillshire’s Friday closing.

** Kakao Corp, the dominant messaging app firm in South Korea, has agreed to buy Internet portal company Daum Communications in a $3.3 billion stock deal, circumventing a potentially time-consuming IPO process with a back door listing. With the deal, Kakao is seeking to mount a serious challenge to Naver Corp, the country’s biggest Internet portal operator and owner of Line - the dominant messaging app in Japan and which has been more successful expanding overseas.

** Rosneft OAO and BP Plc signed an agreement on Saturday to jointly explore for hard-to-recover oil in Russia, the first major deal for the state-run Russian oil company since the West imposed sanctions over Ukraine in March.

Rosneft could also buy a controlling stake in the world’s largest offshore driller, Norway’s Seadrill Ltd, after saying it was in talks to acquire a significant stake in Seadrill subsidiary North Atlantic Drilling.

** Leading global agribusiness group Archer Daniels Midland Co is among the bidders for German drink and food flavors maker Wild in a transaction valued at 1.5 billion euros ($2.04 billion), sources familiar with the deal said on Friday.

** KKR & Co plans to buy Singapore’s Goodpack Ltd , the world’s largest maker of intermediate bulk containers, in a deal that values the company at S$1.39 billion ($1.11 billion), the two companies said on Tuesday.

** Australian private equity firm Pacific Equity Partners offered up to A$1.1 billion ($1.02 billion) to take standards compliance business SAI Global Ltd private, the latest in a flurry of deal activity in the country sparked by surging stock prices.

** Atos SE said it agreed to buy Bull SA on Monday in an all-French takeover deal worth 620 million euros ($845.2 million) aimed at creating an international information company that would be Europe’s biggest in cloud operations and a leading cybersecurity player.

** Aeropostale Inc said it secured a $150 million credit facility from private equity firm Sycamore Partners, in what could be a lifeline for the struggling teen apparel retailer.

** State-owned Gabon Oil Co plans to purchase new oil assets and market a bigger portion of Gabon’s crude oil, its chief executive told Reuters, aiming to grow to compete alongside international oil firms.

** The French state has no plans to sell a 15 percent stake in EDF, a finance ministry official told Reuters on Tuesday, denying a union report that the government was preparing to reduce its 84 percent holding in the power group.

** Renesas Electronics Corp plans to sell its majority stake in a maker of iPhone display chips to Synaptics Inc, another smartphone chip supplier, according to sources familiar with the matter.

** Apple Inc supplier Foxconn Technology Group will buy a stake in Taiwanese mobile telecoms operator Asia Pacific Telecom Co Ltd for T$11.6 billion ($390 million) in a deal that would expand its presence in Taiwan’s fledgling 4G telecoms market.

** Japan Display Inc, the world’s biggest maker of liquid crystal displays for smartphones and tablets, is considering setting up a joint venture with Sony Corp and Panasonic Corp to develop organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays, sources familiar with the matter said.

The new company would be mostly owned by the Innovation Network Corp of Japan, a government-backed fund that formed Japan Display from loss-making panel businesses at Sony, Hitachi Ltd and Toshiba Corp, sources said.

** Food group Nestle is buying back milk powder factories in Latin America, significantly scaling down a joint venture with Fonterra, the New Zealand dairy group whose reputation was damaged by a food safety scare last year.

** UK-based retailer Tesco Plc has failed to reach a deal with unnamed third parties over its struggling business in Turkey, a new setback for Chief Executive Philip Clarke as he seeks to rein in the group’s global expansion and fix the core business at home.

** The UK’s R&R Ice Cream Plc, Europe’s second-largest ice cream maker, said it would buy Australian rival Peters Food Group Ltd from its private equity owner in a deal Australian media valued at about A$450 million ($416 million).

** Intuit Inc, developer of tax-preparation software TurboTax, said it had entered into a definitive agreement to buy bill-payment service Check Inc for $360 million in cash and other considerations.

** Standard Chartered Plc has not reached a final decision on the future of its Swiss private bank, it said on Monday, denying a media report that it is poised to close the Geneva business.

** Swiss media company Tamedia AG said it had raised its offer to buy PubliGroupe SA to 190 Swiss francs per share from 150 per share, but its bid still fell short of a recent offer from Swisscom AG. Tamedia and Swiss national telecoms provider Swisscom are both keen to gain control of PubliGroupe’s online directory platforms as the market for digital advertising grows.

** Finland is selling state-owned road and rail construction group Destia to local private equity firm Ahlstrom Capital for 148 million euros ($202 million), aiming to boost competition in the sector and reduce government borrowing.

** Real estate developer Azrieli Group agreed to sell Israeli paint company Tambour Ltd to Singapore-based holding company Kusto Group for 500 million shekels ($144 million).

** Spanish construction group FCC is among seven companies that have presented non-binding bids to buy Portuguese waste management company Empresa Geral do Fomento (EGF), two sources said on Tuesday.

** A consortium of Czech investment group KKCG, Emma Capital and Italian gaming company GTECH will bid for a license to operate Turkey’s national lottery Milli Piyango, KKCG said.

** Germany’s Trimet Aluminium is in talks about purchasing insolvent German aluminum producer Voerde Aluminium, a newspaper said on Monday.

** U.S.-Mexico ferry operator Baja Ferries is in talks with French transport firm Transdev about buying its 66 percent stake in loss-making France-Corsica ferry operator SNCM.

** Middle East private equity firm Abraaj Group has bought into an education provider in Thailand, betting on a country that last week saw the imposition of military rule after months of wrangling between government and anti-government activists.

** Botox maker Allergan Inc said on Tuesday Valeant Pharmaceuticals International’s $47 billion offer overstated the possible savings from the deal in terms of both research and development and in tax structure.

** Canadian medical isotope supplier Nordion Inc said it would delay the shareholders meeting that had been scheduled for Tuesday by a week to give it time to try to get more support for a $758 million takeover offer by U.S.-based Sterigenics International. An initial proxy vote on the takeover fell short of required shareholder support.

** Israeli investment group Mivtach Shamir Holdings is in talks with China’s Bright Food Group Co on cooperating in the future as co-owners of Tnuva, Israel’s biggest food company.

** IntercontinentalExchange Group has lined up European long-term investors to buy a third of Euronext in its upcoming listing, aiming to allay local regulators’ concerns that the pan-European bourse could be snapped up by another foreign firm.

** The State Grid Corp of China, the country’s dominant power grid operator, will open two of its business sectors to new investors, including private and non-state companies, state media said on Tuesday.

** Greek lender Attica Bank has hired advisers to look for an investor to take part in a planned equity offering, as it becomes the fifth of the country’s banks to tap international markets to plug a capital hole, it said on Tuesday.

** General Electric boss Jeff Immelt faces a public French parliamentary grilling in person on Tuesday over his high-stakes plan to buy the power arm of engineering group Alstom, replacing a subordinate at the last minute. Immelt is scheduled to speak in defense of his 12.35 billion euro ($16.9 billion) bid for Alstom’s power arm at 1630 GMT.

Germany’s Siemens hopes to submit by June 16 at the latest a formal asset swap offer to France’s Alstom that would create two European industry champions, the head of Siemens France said on Tuesday.