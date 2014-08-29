(Adds Criteo, OPAP and Get)

Aug 29 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

** Norway’s second-biggest cable operator Get expects to receive binding offers from Denmark’s TDC and two private equity funds in a sale that could value Get at around 1.4 billion euros ($1.84 billion) including debt, sources familiar with the situation said.

** French media reported that advertising group Publicis Groupe SA was in talks to buy Paris-based online advertising company Criteo SA. But late Friday, a source close to Publicis told Reuters that the reports were “unfounded”.

** Greece’s OPAP, one of Europe’s biggest betting firms, has teamed up with a British fund manager to bid for the country’s horse race betting license, days after the privatization agency scrapped a previous tender.

** Grupo Oi SA, Brazil’s fourth-biggest wireless carrier, is in talks to sell its 25 percent stake in Angola’s largest mobile-phone company Unitel SA for more than $2 billion to other shareholders, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

** Fiat SpA signaled its merger with U.S. affiliate Chrysler was on track on Friday as a tally of shareholders suggested most had chosen not to exercise an option that could derail the plan, a vital step in the Italian carmaker’s turnaround efforts.

** Johnson & Johnson plans to seek a buyer for its medical device maker business, Cordis Corp, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The sale could fetch between $1.5 billion and $2 billion, one of the people told the Journal.

** China’s Dalian Wanda group and Tencent Holdings Ltd said they would set up a 5 billion yuan ($814 million) e-commerce joint venture with Baidu Inc, as the firms push into the high-growth e-commerce sector.

** Malaysia Airlines will slash nearly a third of its 20,000 workforce and cut back its global route network as part of a radical 6 billion ringgit ($1.9 billion) restructuring following the devastating impact of two jetliner disasters. The 42-year-old company will be de-listed by the end of the year.

** Spain’s Telefonica said it expected the purchase of Vivendi SA’s Brazilian broadband unit GVT to close in mid-2015 and to deliver synergies of at least 4.7 billion euros ($6.2 billion), net of integration costs.

** Australia said it will sell health insurer Medibank Private in an initial public offering in December, in a deal expected to fetch about A$4 billion ($3.74 billion) and make 2014 the country’s biggest year of new listings.

** A consortium of German municipal utilities bought the remaining 49 percent of power utility Steag from Evonik Industries AG for about 570 million euros ($751 million), the companies said in a joint statement on Friday.

** Transtar Industries Inc, a U.S. distributor of replacement car parts, is exploring a sale that it hopes could value the company at as much as $1 billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Swiss private bank Notenstein said it would buy the client assets of Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg’s Swiss wealth management arm, in the continuing gradual consolidation of the Swiss banking sector. A spokeswoman for Notenstein declined to disclose the price of the deal.

** Zurich-based Credit Suisse was looking at taking over smaller rival Julius Baer, worth nearly $10 billion, as part of a number of options under consideration, Swiss finance blog Inside Paradeplatz said, without citing sources.

** Prestige Brands Holdings Inc, which markets healthcare and cleaning products, has won U.S. antitrust approval for its $750 million purchase of Insight Pharmaceuticals Corp on condition that it divest a motion-sickness drug, the Federal Trade Commission said.

** Authorities in Cyprus have extended Friday’s deadline for submission of non-binding expressions of interest in Cyprus Airways until Sept. 3, aiming to give possible bidders plenty of time to formulate their offers.

Companies which have said they might be interested in bidding for the carrier include Ryanair, Europe’s largest budget airline, and Greece’s Aegean Airlines.

** German investment group Haniel, which owns about 30 percent in retailer Metro, has more than 1 billion euros ($1.32 billion) available for acquisitions following the sale of its stake in drug distributor Celesio to U.S.-based McKesson Corp.

** European private equity firm Bridgepoint has bought British foreign exchange provider Moneycorp for 212 million pounds ($351.8 million), the fund said on Friday.

** Taiwan’s CTBC Financial Holding Co Ltd, one of the island’s largest financial groups, said on Friday its insurance arm would take a stake in the insurance unit of China’s Agricultural Bank of China in a deal worth 1.71 billion yuan ($278 million).

** China’s Tianshui Huatian Technology Co has withdrawn from talks about a possible acquisition of Singapore technology business STATS ChipPAC because of unfavorable market conditions, it said on Friday.

** Malaysia’s Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd, the world’s third-largest palm oil plantation operator, plans to buy Asian Plantations Ltd for 628 million ringgit ($199 million).

** Deutsche Telekom AG sees potential offers which value its T-Mobile US Inc unit at $35 a share as being substantially too low, a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday, countering a report from Bloomberg.

** Thailand’s PTT Global Chemical Pcl said its wholly-owned unit bought an additional 34 percent stake in French chemical maker Vencorex from Perstorp Holding AB , raising its stake to 85 percent. It gave no details about the value of the deal.

** Philippine lender Rizal Commercial Banking Corp is in talks to sell a 20 percent stake to Taiwan’s Cathay Financial Holding Co, Rizal Bank’s chief executive said. Bloomberg had earlier reported that Cathay offered to buy Rizal Bank shares at 64 pesos apiece.

** Britain’s CSR has rebuffed an approach from Microchip Technology, saying that the undisclosed price proposed by Microchip was not enough if its U.S. rival wants to bolster its role in the “Internet of Things” with the chipmaker’s radio technology.

** Cosan SA said it has no plans to acquire rival cane mills and instead Brazil’s largest producer of sugar and ethanol will focus on cutting operational costs in a difficult market that has weakened the sector.

** Mori Trust Co Ltd has bought a Tokyo wedding venue and office complex from U.S. investment fund Lone Star for around 130 billion yen ($1.25 billion), a source with knowledge of the matter said.