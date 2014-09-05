(Adds Alliance HealthCare Services, Edison, AmeriLife Group)

Sept 5 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

** Family Dollar Stores Inc rejected Dollar General Corp’s $9.1 billion sweetened takeover offer, saying it was not reasonably likely to be completed on the terms proposed.

** Alliance HealthCare Services Inc, a provider of diagnostics imaging and radiation oncology services, is exploring a potential sale of the company, according to people familiar with the matter.

** New Zealand’s packaging firm Reynolds has selected several private equity groups but no peers to participate in the second round of bidding for its Swiss subsidiary SIG Combibloc, several people familiar with the deal told Reuters.

** India’s Sahara conglomerate would rather mortgage its trophy overseas hotel properties than sell them to raise the $1.7 billion in bail money for its jailed chairman, a senior company executive told Reuters.

** Buyout groups EQT and CVC have made a joint bid to buy crop-protection company Cheminova in a deal that could be worth about 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion), two sources familiar with the deal told Reuters.

** Japan’s Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp said it has agreed to raise its stake in Hong Kong’s Bank of East Asia Ltd to 17.5 percent from the current 9.6 percent in a deal worth $950 million. SMBC is core banking unit of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

** Portugal’s state holding company Parpublica has sold a 31.5 percent stake in postal firm CTT in the second and last stage of its privatization at 7.25 euros a share, raising 343 million euros ($443.7 million), Parpublica said.

** Macquarie Group Ltd’s Mexican real investment trust could raise most of the $415 million in a stock offering planned for this month from foreign investors, a sign that appetite for property assets in the country is swelling, two sources with direct knowledge of the transaction said.

** Atlas Mara Co-Nvest Ltd, the African investment vehicle of former Barclays boss Bob Diamond, has lifted its stake in Union Bank of Nigeria PLC to almost 30 percent with a $270 million investment that is its biggest deal to date.

** German airport operator Fraport AG has reached a deal to buy a 75.5 percent stake in Ljubljana airport as it seeks to expand its international reach.

Fraport said the purchase price was 177.1 million euros and that it would make an offer to buy the rest.

** Europe’s second-biggest insurer Axa SA has offered between 500 million and 600 million zlotys ($154 million-$185 million) for the insurance arm of Poland’s mBank SA , daily Puls Biznesu reported on Friday.

** South Korea’s Hyundai Green Food Co Ltd said it has decided not to follow through with a planned $147 million acquisition of WiniaMando Inc as future growth for the kimchi refrigerator maker appeared limited.

** India has approved Norwegian telecoms group Telenor ASA’s proposal to fully own its local unit, the government said in statement. Telenor is investing 7.8 billion rupees ($129 million) to raise its stake in the unit from 74 percent currently.

** Financial data and news provider Bloomberg LP sold its Bloomberg Sports analysis division to data firm STATS LLC, the companies said on Thursday, marking the end of Bloomberg’s four-year foray into the world of athletic number crunching.

The companies declined to comment on terms, but a source close to the deal said the price was between $15 million and $20 million.

** Italy’s biggest retail bank, Intesa Sanpaolo SpA , is sticking to its plans to exit Telecom Italia SpA without any rush, the chairman of the bank’s management board said.

** UniCredit SpA expects to be able to enter exclusive talks with one of two remaining bidders for its bad-loan unit by mid-October, Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni said.

** Italy’s biggest utility Enel SpA will decide what to do with its stake in Spanish utility Endesa SA in the next 30 days and delisting the unit is one of the options, the group’s CEO said on Friday.

** Brambles Ltd, the world’s largest supplier of pallets, said on Friday it had signed a five-year agreement with Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd to supply and manage containers and pallet accessories.

** Russian tycoon Gennady Timchenko has cut his stake in petrochemical company Sibur, the firm said. Sibur did not disclose the price.

** Edison, the Italian power company controlled by France’s EDF, is set to enter private talks with E.On to buy the German group’s Italian unit E.On Italia, three sources close to the matter said on Friday.

** Insurance marketing and brokerage firm AmeriLife Group LLC is exploring a sale that could fetch as much as $500 million, and has hired investment bank Evercore Partners Inc to assist with that effort, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.