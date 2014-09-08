(Updates Chiquita Brands; adds Tesla, America Movil and Investment Corp of Dubai)

Sept 8 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

** Sweden’s Electrolux AB said on Monday it would double U.S. sales by paying $3.3 billion in cash for General Electric Co’s appliances business in its biggest ever deal, giving it the scale to go head-to-head with larger rival Whirlpool Corp.

** Auriga Industries A/S has agreed to sell its crop protection unit Cheminova to U.S.-based chemicals firm FMC Corp FMC.N for 10.5 billion Danish crowns ($1.8 billion), the Danish company said on Monday.

** Global Cash Access Holdings Inc, which provides cash services to casinos, said it would buy slot machine maker Multimedia Games Holding Co Inc for about $1.2 billion to strengthen its gaming business.

** San Miguel Corp, the Philippines’ most diversified conglomerate, has signed a $1 billion deal to sell its stake in Philippine Airlines back to the group from which it bought the stake more than two years ago, a person with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

** Telecom Italia SpA may reconsider the planned sale of its stake in Telecom Argentina to investment fund Fintech if the government in Buenos Aires takes too long to approve the deal, the Italian group’s chief executive said on Saturday. Telecom Italia had agreed to sell its stake in Telecom Argentina to Fintech last year for $960 million.

** Japan’s largest e-commerce firm Rakuten Inc said it was in talks to buy U.S. rebate site operator Ebates, a deal reportedly worth $950 million and the latest in a long line of overseas acquisitions.

** Bharti Airtel Ltd has agreed to sell more than 3,500 mobile phone masts in six African nations to telecommunications tower firm Eaton Towers, in a deal sources said could be worth up to $800 million.

** Banana producer Chiquita Brands International Inc adjourned a shareholder vote on a plan to merge with Fyffes Plc in order to engage in discussions with Grupo Cutrale and Safra Group regarding a $611 million unsolicited takeover bid.

** Electric carmaker Tesla Motors Inc and Toyota Motor Corp, the world’s best-selling automaker, could sign a new deal over the next two to three years, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said, as the two firms ready to end an existing programme.

** Mexico’s America Movil plans to hold talks with Brazil’s Oi SA over joining its bid to buy wireless operator Tim Participacoes SA, the company’s chief financial officer said.

** Two Lithuanian energy companies have made a joint non-binding bid to buy a 47.2 percent stake in Latvian gas utility Latvijas Gaze AS from Germany’s E.ON AG , Lithuania’s ambassador said on Latvian TV. E.ON’s stake in Latvijas Gaze is worth around 175 million euros ($226.6 million) at current market prices, according to Reuters calculations.

** Sovereign fund Investment Corp of Dubai (ICD) has bought a 1.4 percent stake in Dangote Cement, Nigeria’s biggest company by market capitalisation, for $300 million, a Dangote spokesman said.

** Phone service provider CenturyLink Inc is seeking to acquire Rackspace Hosting Inc in order to expand its cloud-computing services, according to a Bloomberg report citing people familiar with the situation.

** British construction company Balfour Beatty PLC has won a 42 million pound ($67.67 million) contract to redevelop and construct a teaching faculty for the De Montfort University in Leicester.

** Standard Chartered Private Equity, the private equity arm of Standard Chartered Plc, said it had spent $35 million to buy a minority stake in Jordanian poultry producer Al Jazeera Agricultural Co, its first investment in Jordan.

** Dubai’s dnata, part of the Emirates Group which includes the fast-growing Emirates airline, has agreed to buy Britain’s Stella Travel Services pending regulatory approval, it said on Sunday.

** Sharp Corp is looking to sell its U.S.-based solar energy development unit Recurrent Energy, Bloomberg reported on Monday, as the Japanese firm winds down its involvement in the solar industry to focus on profitable businesses.

** The Bank of England has named British banknote printer De La Rue PLC as preferred bidder for its polymer and paper banknote printing contract. ($1 = 5.76 Danish crown) ($1 = 0.77 euro) ($1 = 0.6207 British Pounds) ($1 = 105.2900 Japanese yen) ($1 = 162.10 naira) (Compiled by Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore)