FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
September 9, 2014 / 10:16 AM / 3 years ago

Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

(Adds S&P/Markit, PDVSA, CMA CGM, Air France, CWB, Finmeccanica, Vivendi, KVV, San Miguel, Detsky Mir and Total)

Sept 9 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2030 GMT on Tuesday:

** Index provider Standard & Poor’s and financial information services provider Markit Ltd have emerged as final bidders for Barclays Plc’s index business, which could fetch more than $1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Venezuela’s state-run oil company PDVSA is seeking preliminary offers for its U.S. unit Citgo Petroleum by the end of September. A deal could fetch up to $10 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

** French container shipping group CMA CGM has sealed an alliance with two rivals after a failed attempt to partner with bigger peers Maersk and Switzerland’s MSC, vetoed by China earlier this year due to competition concerns.

** Air France-KLM said on Tuesday it would reap proceeds of 339 million euros ($438 million) in cash from the sale of a more-than 3-percent stake in travel technology company Amadeus.

** Europe’s second-biggest oil company Total SA, under pressure from shareholders to improve its cash flow and raise dividends, is looking to sell Blu-Tack maker Bostik, sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

** Japanese e-commerce firm Rakuten Inc said it would buy U.S. Internet discounter Ebates Inc for $1 billion, extending an acquisition spree in a deal whose logic has been questioned by analysts and investors alike.

** India’s Lanco Infratech Ltd said it planned to sell power projects to raise 50 billion rupees ($825 million) and pay down its debts.

** Farmers of North America is aiming to buy a majority stake in grain marketing company CWB, the former Canadian Wheat Board that is seeking investors to take it out of government control.

** General Mills Inc, the maker of Cheerios cereal and Betty Crocker cake mixes, said on Monday it would acquire organic food producer Annie’s Inc for about $820 million to expand its presence in the fast-growing U.S. natural foods market.

** New York-based interdealer broker BGC Partners Inc said it plans to make a $675 million hostile bid for rival GFI Group Inc, topping an agreed offer for GFI from futures exchange operator CME Group Inc.

** Australia’s Brambles Ltd said it would buy UK-based Ferguson Group for an enterprise value of $545 million to expand its specialist container business.

** South African investment bank Investec said it would sell its UK mortgage business for 180 million pounds ($290 million) to private equity firms Blackstone Group LP and TPG, as part of a plan to offload non-core assets.

** Canadian gold miner Agnico-Eagle Mines Ltd has agreed to buy Cayden Resources Inc, a gold exploration company with projects in Mexico, for C$205 million ($187 million) in shares and cash, the two companies said on Monday.

** Taseko Mines Ltd said on Monday it will buy mineral exploration and development company Curis Resources in an all-share deal. Under the deal, Curis shareholders will receive about $1.055 per share based on Taseko’s 20-day volume weighted average price for the period ending Sept 5. That would value the smaller company at roughly C$80 million ($73 million).

** India’s Biocon Ltd said it agreed to buy a 7.7 percent stake in its research services business from a unit of GE Capital for 2.15 billion Indian rupees ($35.5 million).

** BASF SE’s oil and gas unit Wintershall expects an asset-swap agreement with Gazprom OAO to be implemented this autumn, Wintershall Chief Executive Rainer Seele told reporters in Berlin.

** Piano Media, a European paywall software supplier, has agreed to buy larger U.S. competitor Press Plus for an undisclosed amount as newspapers and magazines increasingly charge for content on their websites.

** Italian aerospace and defence group Finmeccanica said on Tuesday it was evaluating non-binding offers from “several players” for the group’s railway units.

** Shareholders of Portugal Telecom and Brazil’s Oi SA on Monday approved the revised terms of a merger after a failed debt investment forced the Portuguese company to accept less favorable terms in the tie-up.

** Maersk Oil, a unit of Denmark’s A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S , has proposed the sale of a part of its stake in the deepwater Chissonga project in Angola, Danish newspaper Jyllands Posten reported, citing sources familiar with the process.

** Norway’s competition authority has extended its review of TeliaSonera AB’s plan to buy Tele2 AB’s Norwegian unit, the watchdog said.

** Vivendi SA is considering the purchase of Spanish group Telefonica SA’s 11 percent stake in Mediaset SpA’s pay-TV arm Mediaset Premium, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

** Italian utilities Acsm Agam and Gruppo AEB-Gelsia said on Monday they had signed a non-binding letter of intent to merge as Italy’s government looks to create bigger players in the sector.

** Heineken NV, the world’s third-largest brewer, is in talks about selling its Czech operations to Molson Coors Brewing Co, a Czech newspaper reported on Tuesday citing unnamed industry sources.

** Seismic oil explorer PGS has cut its investment plans, pulled several vessels from service and decided to sell a Russian venture, the company said as it cuts costs in the face of a slump in the offshore exploration market.

** Rupert Murdoch’s right-hand-man at 21st Century Fox , Chase Carey, said the company had no current plans to resurrect its bid to buy the rest of Britain’s BSkyB.

** The main shareholders in Denmark’s ISS have sold 16.7 percent of the company’s existing shares for $885 million, the catering and cleaning company said.

ISS is also in discussions to sell its cash management business in India to the Spanish-Indian joint venture SIS Prosegur, a spokesman told Reuters.

** Liberty Global Plc has no current plans to increase its holding in British broadcaster ITV PLC, its chief strategy officer James Ryan said, after the highly acquisitive firm took a 6.4 percent stake earlier this year.

** Ukraine’s KVV Group has offered to buy Latvia’s insolvent steelmaker Liepajas Metalurgs for 107 million euros ($138 million), the insolvency administrator said on Tuesday.

** Philippino conglomerate San Miguel Corporation is considering making a bid for British snacks producer United Biscuits, Sky News reported on Tuesday.

** The Russia-China Investment Fund said on Tuesday it had agreed to buy a minority stake in Russian children’s goods retailer Detsky Mir, controlled by oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Sistema.

$1 = 0.7742 euros Compiled by Manya Venkatesh and Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.