(Adds S&P/Markit, PDVSA, CMA CGM, Air France, CWB, Finmeccanica, Vivendi, KVV, San Miguel, Detsky Mir and Total)

Sept 9 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2030 GMT on Tuesday:

** Index provider Standard & Poor’s and financial information services provider Markit Ltd have emerged as final bidders for Barclays Plc’s index business, which could fetch more than $1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Venezuela’s state-run oil company PDVSA is seeking preliminary offers for its U.S. unit Citgo Petroleum by the end of September. A deal could fetch up to $10 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

** French container shipping group CMA CGM has sealed an alliance with two rivals after a failed attempt to partner with bigger peers Maersk and Switzerland’s MSC, vetoed by China earlier this year due to competition concerns.

** Air France-KLM said on Tuesday it would reap proceeds of 339 million euros ($438 million) in cash from the sale of a more-than 3-percent stake in travel technology company Amadeus.

** Europe’s second-biggest oil company Total SA, under pressure from shareholders to improve its cash flow and raise dividends, is looking to sell Blu-Tack maker Bostik, sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

** Japanese e-commerce firm Rakuten Inc said it would buy U.S. Internet discounter Ebates Inc for $1 billion, extending an acquisition spree in a deal whose logic has been questioned by analysts and investors alike.

** India’s Lanco Infratech Ltd said it planned to sell power projects to raise 50 billion rupees ($825 million) and pay down its debts.

** Farmers of North America is aiming to buy a majority stake in grain marketing company CWB, the former Canadian Wheat Board that is seeking investors to take it out of government control.

** General Mills Inc, the maker of Cheerios cereal and Betty Crocker cake mixes, said on Monday it would acquire organic food producer Annie’s Inc for about $820 million to expand its presence in the fast-growing U.S. natural foods market.

** New York-based interdealer broker BGC Partners Inc said it plans to make a $675 million hostile bid for rival GFI Group Inc, topping an agreed offer for GFI from futures exchange operator CME Group Inc.

** Australia’s Brambles Ltd said it would buy UK-based Ferguson Group for an enterprise value of $545 million to expand its specialist container business.

** South African investment bank Investec said it would sell its UK mortgage business for 180 million pounds ($290 million) to private equity firms Blackstone Group LP and TPG, as part of a plan to offload non-core assets.

** Canadian gold miner Agnico-Eagle Mines Ltd has agreed to buy Cayden Resources Inc, a gold exploration company with projects in Mexico, for C$205 million ($187 million) in shares and cash, the two companies said on Monday.

** Taseko Mines Ltd said on Monday it will buy mineral exploration and development company Curis Resources in an all-share deal. Under the deal, Curis shareholders will receive about $1.055 per share based on Taseko’s 20-day volume weighted average price for the period ending Sept 5. That would value the smaller company at roughly C$80 million ($73 million).

** India’s Biocon Ltd said it agreed to buy a 7.7 percent stake in its research services business from a unit of GE Capital for 2.15 billion Indian rupees ($35.5 million).

** BASF SE’s oil and gas unit Wintershall expects an asset-swap agreement with Gazprom OAO to be implemented this autumn, Wintershall Chief Executive Rainer Seele told reporters in Berlin.

** Piano Media, a European paywall software supplier, has agreed to buy larger U.S. competitor Press Plus for an undisclosed amount as newspapers and magazines increasingly charge for content on their websites.

** Italian aerospace and defence group Finmeccanica said on Tuesday it was evaluating non-binding offers from “several players” for the group’s railway units.

** Shareholders of Portugal Telecom and Brazil’s Oi SA on Monday approved the revised terms of a merger after a failed debt investment forced the Portuguese company to accept less favorable terms in the tie-up.

** Maersk Oil, a unit of Denmark’s A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S , has proposed the sale of a part of its stake in the deepwater Chissonga project in Angola, Danish newspaper Jyllands Posten reported, citing sources familiar with the process.

** Norway’s competition authority has extended its review of TeliaSonera AB’s plan to buy Tele2 AB’s Norwegian unit, the watchdog said.

** Vivendi SA is considering the purchase of Spanish group Telefonica SA’s 11 percent stake in Mediaset SpA’s pay-TV arm Mediaset Premium, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

** Italian utilities Acsm Agam and Gruppo AEB-Gelsia said on Monday they had signed a non-binding letter of intent to merge as Italy’s government looks to create bigger players in the sector.

** Heineken NV, the world’s third-largest brewer, is in talks about selling its Czech operations to Molson Coors Brewing Co, a Czech newspaper reported on Tuesday citing unnamed industry sources.

** Seismic oil explorer PGS has cut its investment plans, pulled several vessels from service and decided to sell a Russian venture, the company said as it cuts costs in the face of a slump in the offshore exploration market.

** Rupert Murdoch’s right-hand-man at 21st Century Fox , Chase Carey, said the company had no current plans to resurrect its bid to buy the rest of Britain’s BSkyB.

** The main shareholders in Denmark’s ISS have sold 16.7 percent of the company’s existing shares for $885 million, the catering and cleaning company said.

ISS is also in discussions to sell its cash management business in India to the Spanish-Indian joint venture SIS Prosegur, a spokesman told Reuters.

** Liberty Global Plc has no current plans to increase its holding in British broadcaster ITV PLC, its chief strategy officer James Ryan said, after the highly acquisitive firm took a 6.4 percent stake earlier this year.

** Ukraine’s KVV Group has offered to buy Latvia’s insolvent steelmaker Liepajas Metalurgs for 107 million euros ($138 million), the insolvency administrator said on Tuesday.

** Philippino conglomerate San Miguel Corporation is considering making a bid for British snacks producer United Biscuits, Sky News reported on Tuesday.

** The Russia-China Investment Fund said on Tuesday it had agreed to buy a minority stake in Russian children’s goods retailer Detsky Mir, controlled by oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Sistema.