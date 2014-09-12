(Updates ThyssenKrupp; Adds EBay, Shell, HP, Porsche, Tottenham Hotspur, Digital First Media, Darden, DirecTV, Newcastle United and Snam)

Sept 12 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

** EBay Inc on Friday dismissed market speculation that Google Inc may buy a large stake in the online retailer, saying the two companies have not held discussions about an acquisition.

** Anglo-Dutch oil group Royal Dutch Shell has appointed Credit Suisse to advise on the sale of its European liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) business, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing four people with knowledge of the decision.

** Hewlett-Packard Co is exploring the sale of its web-based photo sharing service Snapfish, and has held discussions with multiple private equity and industry buyers, a person with knowledge of the situation said.

** Italian gas grid operator Snam said it has approved the purchase for 505 million euros ($654 million) of an 89.2 percent stake in the TAG pipeline carrying Russian gas into Italy.

** Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley remains committed to the club and will not sell it for any price over the next two years, the Premier League outfit said, responding to a report that said Ashley would listen to offers for the club and was interested in taking control of former Scottish champions Rangers.

** Satellite television service DirecTV expects its merger with wireless operator AT&T Inc to be completed next April, Chief Executive Mike White said. AT&T’s $48.5 billion bid for DirecTV, announced in May, is being reviewed by U.S. regulators.

** Starboard Value LP, one of Darden Restaurants Inc’ largest investors with an 8.8 percent stake, late on Thursday unveiled a proposal that included plans to sell Darden’s real estate, franchise its restaurants, spin off The Capital Grille, Yard House and other chains and fix its flagship Olive Garden chain.

** Digital First Media, publisher of Denver Post and San Jose Mercury News, said it was considering selling itself as part of a review of its options.

** Tottenham Hotspur said they have met representatives of U.S. private investment company Cain Hoy Enterprises but were not in discussions over a possible takeover. Cain Hoy earlier issued a statement saying it was considering making an offer for the Premier League club.

** Porsche Automobil Holding SE, the investment company which owns a majority stake in Volkswagen, on Friday said it had bought a 10 percent stake in Inrix, a U.S.-based firm specialised in analysing crowd-sourced traffic information.

** Credit card processor Alliance Data Systems Corp said it would buy Conversant Inc for about $2.3 billion in cash and stock to boost its digital marketing business.

** Germany’s antitrust authority on Friday cleared auto supplier Continental AG’s acquisition of Veyance Technologies, a U.S.-based maker of industrial hoses and belting. In February, Continental said it had agreed to buy Veyance for 1.4 billion euros ($1.8 billion) as a way to help diversify its business.

** Danish unlisted energy firm Danfoss A/S has offered to buy Finnish electric drive maker Vacon Oyj for about 1.04 billion euros ($1.34 billion), the companies said on Friday.

** Chinese conglomerate Fosun launched a last-minute counter offer for holiday operator Club Mediterranee SA on Friday, hours before a deadline for rival proposals to a bid from Italian tycoon Andrea Bonomi. Fosun’s 22 euros a share bid is 1 euro per share higher than Bonomi’s and values Club Med at 839 million euros ($1.1 billion).

** German oil and gas firm Wintershall purchased a string of assets from Statoil for about $1.3 billion on Friday, keeping its reliance on Russia in check and helping the Norwegian firm lower its costs in the Arctic.

** Australian industry standards firm SAI Global Ltd extended on Friday a self-imposed deadline for parties interested in making a takeover bid, in a sign it is struggling to attract a compelling offer. SAI said in May that it would open its books for parties to conduct due diligence with a view to a takeover after Australian private equity firm Pacific Equity Partners made a A$1.1 billion ($997.4 million) indicative offer.

** Precious metals miner Fresnillo PLC said it would buy Newmont Mining Corp’s 44 percent stake in their Mexico joint venture mines for $450 million in cash, increasing its exposure to gold mining in the country.

** Poland’s mBank SA is selling its insurance arm to French group AXA SA in a deal worth 135 million euros ($175 million), the companies said on Friday, as the Polish lender moves to focus on its core banking business.

** Malaysia’s IHH Healthcare Bhd, Asia’s largest hospital operator by stock market value, said on Friday it is buying India’s Fortis Healthcare Ltd’s Singaporean diagnostic and molecular imaging unit Radlink-Asia Ptd Ltd for 346.53 million ringgit ($108.5 million).

** Blackstone Group LP plans to sell about 260 Burger King Worldwide Inc locations owned by a unit in the U.S. Midwest to Texas-based fast-food franchisee Houston Foods Inc, Bloomberg reported. Blackstone has agreed to sell the restaurants for less than $100 million as it tries to cut exposure to an increasingly sluggish fast-food industry, the report said, quoting an unidentified source.

** Italian company Ferrero, known for its Nutella chocolate spread, secured European Union regulatory approval on Friday for its proposed acquisition of Turkish rival and supplier Oltan, which will make it the largest hazelnut producer in the world. The companies did not announce the value of the deal.

** Hewlett-Packard Co plans to buy cloud software startup Eucalyptus Software, a rare acquisition for the company since its failed $11 billion purchase of Britain’s Autonomy Plc in 2011.

** Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp is buying a 20 percent stake in an offshore oilfield in Ivory Coast from U.S. firm Anadarko Petroleum Corp, in what will be the first Japanese oilfield stake purchase in the African country.

** Pioneer Corp said on Friday it would sell its home audio-visual business to audio equipment maker Onkyo Corp , with a Hong Kong-based fund backing out of an initial proposal to take a majority stake.

** Citigroup Inc told bidders for its Japanese retail banking operations on Friday that it was looking to sell its profitable Diners Club card business in Japan with the retail unit, sources with knowledge of the matter said.

** Danish jewellery chain Pandora has teamed up with French retailer Bluebell to jointly distribute Pandora jewellery in Japan for five years from January, it said on Friday. As part of the deal, Pandora will buy the majority of Bluebell’s Pandora-related assets in Japan in a non-cash transaction.

** San Miguel Corp, the Philippines’ most diversified conglomerate, said it was planning a solo bid for British snacks maker United Biscuits (UK) Ltd (IPO-UNI.L), owner of brands such as Jaffa Cakes and Twiglets.

** Steel group ThyssenKrupp has started approaching potential buyers for its submarine unit HDW - including French peer DCNS, sources familiar with the situation told Reuters.

German tank manufacturer Rheinmetall is interested in a takeover of rival Krauss Maffei Wegmann (KMW) and ThyssenKrupp’s submarine business, German daily Handelsblatt said, citing unnamed company sources.

** More than 35 percent of Allergan Inc investors have asked the company to call a special meeting, handing a victory to billionaire investor William Ackman who is trying to broker a sale of the Botox maker to Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc .

** Italian lender Unicredit SpA is likely to choose a partner for exclusive talks to buy a stake of up to 50 percent in its asset management division Pioneer on Friday, a source familiar with the matter said.

