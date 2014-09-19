(Adds Exxon Mobil, Deutsche Bank, Advent International, American Beacon Advisors, Vinci, Lafarge, Chevron and Phones 4U)

Sept 19 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

** French media group Vivendi SA has finalised an agreement to sell its Brazilian broadband business GVT to Spain’s Telefonica SA for cash and shares worth around 7.2 billion euros ($9.29 billion), the companies said.

** Deutsche Bank AG has underwritten 7 billion euros ($9 billion) in loans to back German business software maker SAP SE’s $7.3 billion acquisition of U.S.-based expense management software firm Concur Technologies Inc , sources close to the deal said.

** Private equity firm Advent International is the frontrunner in the bidding for nationalized Austrian lender Hypo Alpe Adria Bank Internationals’ Balkans network, two sources close to the sale process said.

** Exxon Mobil Corp has put its Torrance, California refinery on the block, according to two people familiar with the matter, making it the latest big oil company to consider exiting the state amid tougher environmental standards.

** American Beacon Advisors Inc, a manager of mutual funds owned by buyout firms Pharos Capital Group LLC and TPG Capital LP, is exploring a sale that could value it at more than $600 million, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

** French construction and concessions group Vinci SA said on Friday it agreed to buy engineering, construction and maintenance services business Electrix from South African group Aveng Ltd.

** France’s Lafarge SA said it sold its 47 percent stake in its Mexico cement operations to joint venture partner Elementia for $225 million in cash. “This divestment will contribute to Lafarge’s objective to reduce net debt,” Lafarge said.

** Chevron Corp has hired an investment bank to identify potential buyers of its 54,000 barrel-a-day refinery in Kapolei on the Hawaiian island of Oahu, a company official said.

** Phones4U’s administrators PwC said Vodafone UK had agreed to take on 140 of its stores on Friday, saving 887 jobs, while 628 more staff would be made redundant. The mobile phone retailer, which has 550 standalone stores and 5,596 employees, fell into administration on Monday after the country’s biggest mobile operator EE joined Vodafone in not renewing its network agreement.

** German business software maker SAP AG said on Thursday it has agreed to acquire U.S.-based expense management software maker Concur Technologies Inc in a cash deal valued at $7.3 billion that expands its presence in Internet-based software or “cloud computing”.

** Germany’s Siemens AG is considering a bid for compressor and turbine maker Dresser-Rand Group Inc that could potentially derail a merger between Dresser-Rand and Swiss pump maker Sulzer AG, according to several media reports. Germany’s Manager Magazin first reported that Siemens could offer more than $6.1 billion, or $80 per share, for Dresser-Rand.

** French oil major Total SA said it had received an offer from chemicals group Arkema SA to buy its Bostik adhesives unit for 1.74 billion euros ($2.24 billion).

** Fiat Chrysler SpA said it signed a memorandum of understanding with Mitsubishi Motors Corp to potentially cooperate in manufacturing and developing a mid-sized pickup truck for Fiat.

** SoftBank Corp has no plans to invest in messaging application Line Corp, Ken Miyauchi, chief operating officer of Japan’s No. 3 mobile carrier, told reporters on Friday.

** Swedish investment firm Investor AB said it had agreed to buy additional shares in Finnish engineering group Wartsila Oyj ABP from Fiskars Oyj ABP in a 639 million euro ($824 million) deal.

** British insurer Aviva Plc is selling its stake in joint venture CxG Aviva for 287 million euros to venture partner Novacaixagalicia Banco after a Spanish tribunal ruling cleared the way for a deal.

** Indonesian rice and noodle producer PT Tiga Pilar Sejahtera Food Tbk plans to sell 10 percent of itself to KKR & Co LP for 658 billion rupiah ($54.90 million), taking the U.S. private equity firm’s stake to around 25 percent.

** German financial holding company Deutsche Balaton said on Thursday that it would bid for up to 710,338 no-par value registered shares in Aleo Solar and would offer 1.50 euros ($1.9379) per share.

** The World Bank’s International Finance Corporation will take a 15 percent stake in the paid-up capital of Pakistan’s Bank Alfalah, the Karachi-based lender said.

** Hyatt Hotels Corp said it will sell as franchises 38 select service hotels to a company organized by Lone Star Funds for about $590 million.

** A handful of large shareholders are calling on nutritional supplement retailer Vitamin Shoppe Inc to consider a sale to private equity or larger rival GNC Holdings Inc, according to people familiar with the matter.

** The Philippine unit of Malaysia’s largest bank, Malayan Banking Bhd, is holding preliminary talks with merger and acquisition targets to expand its domestic business, particularly consumer lending, its top official said.

** Belgian banking and insurance group KBC Groupe SA said it had decided to wind down Antwerp Diamond Bank after failing to complete its sale, to fulfill the last of its commitments to EU regulators following its receipt of state aid.

** Belgian real estate company Immobel SA said on Friday that holding company Allfin Group had bought a 29.85 percent stake in the company.