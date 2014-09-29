(Adds Encana Corp, Nestle, Tibco Software, Amag Pharmaceuticals; Updates Strides Arcolab and Barco)

Sept 29 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Monday:

** U.S. medical device maker Medtronic Inc is likely to try to renegotiate the structure and terms of its $42.9 billion deal to buy Ireland’s Covidien Plc in response to new U.S. tax rules, people familiar with the situation said on Friday.

** Lockheed Martin Corp said on Friday that it would buy a European-built military communications satellite for South Korea as part of a $7 billion deal to supply Seoul with 40 F-35 fighter jets, in what industry observers call among the most unusual “offset” agreements ever to accompany a major arms sale.

** German utility RWE AG said on Sunday that it still lacked a “comfort letter” from Britain’s Department of Energy and Climate Change (DETCC), a prerequisite for closing the sale of its oil and gas unit RWE Dea AG.

** Canada’s largest natural gas producer, Encana Corp , said it had agreed to buy Athlon Energy for $5.93 billion in cash, as it accelerates its plan to focus on more lucrative oil and natural-gas liquids (NGLs).

** Business software maker Tibco Software Inc said private equity firm Vista Equity Partners would take it private for $4.3 billion in the largest technology buyout this year.

** Australia’s Treasury Wine Estates Ltd, one of the world’s biggest wine companies, rejected takeover offers from private equity firms, saying bids that valued it at $3 billion were insufficient and required it take on too much debt.

** Japan’s SoftBank Corp is in talks to acquire DreamWorks Animation SKG, the Hollywood studio behind the “Shrek” and “Madagascar” movies, a person with knowledge of the situation said. The entertainment trade publication said SoftBank had offered $32 per share for DreamWorks, a substantial premium to the stock’s Friday closing price of $22.36.

** Lenovo Group Ltd will close its acquisition of International Business Machines Corp’s (IBM) x86 server division on Oct. 1 for $2.1 billion, giving the Chinese tech firm the firepower to win business clients from U.S. rivals.

** Swiss-based chemicals group Ineos has acquired a stake in a shale oil and gas license in Scotland and plans to pay a share of revenue from any production to landowners and communities, Britain’s energy ministry said in a statement.

** Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc said it would buy privately held women’s healthcare company Lumara Health Inc for $675 million in cash and stock, gaining access to the only approved product designed to reduce the risk of preterm birth.

** China’s Fosun International Ltd has upped its bid for Portugal’s Espirito Santo Saude (ESS) to 4.82 euros a share or 460.5 million euros ($584 million) in total, stepping up the battle over the hospital business of the indebted Espirito Santo family.

** Saudi Arabia’s National Industrialization Co (Tasnee) plans to pay 1.8 billion riyals ($480 million) to raise its majority stake in its Cristal subsidiary by a further 13 percent, the company said.

** Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, in its first big investment since raising $25 billion in a record-breaking New York initial public offering, has bought 15 percent of Chinese hospitality technology provider Beijing Shiji Information Technology Co Ltd for 2.81 billion yuan ($458.6 million).

** Japanese drugmaker Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd has agreed to acquire U.S. biopharmaceutical company Ambit Biosciences Corp in a deal valued up to $410 million as it looks to build its presence in oncology, the companies said.

** Nestle said it was selling baby food brands Alete and Milasan to German investment group BWK GmbH and a private investor as it pushes ahead with its portfolio cleanup.

** India’s Strides Arcolab Ltd has agreed to buy smaller rival Shasun Pharmaceuticals Ltd in an all-stock deal, valued at about $200 million, to bolster its generic medicine and drug ingredient businesses.

** Belgian visual technology company Barco NV has agreed to sell its defense and aerospace business to U.S. firm Esterline Corporation for 150 million euros ($190 million).

** Philippines’ Premium Leisure Corp, the license holder for the $1.3-billion City of Dreams Manila integrated casino, has raised 6.19 billion pesos ($137.7 million) as it priced shares at a steep discount.

** Australia and New Zealand Banking Group said it had agreed to sell its 17.5 percent stake in Vietnam’s Saigon Securities Incorporation (SSI) as the lender focuses on improving returns in Asia.

** British entrepreneur Hugh Osmond has acquired restaurant chain Strada from Tragus Group through his investment vehicle Sun Capital in a 37 million pound ($60 million) deal.

** Indonesia’s biggest telecom company by subscribers, PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Telkom), through its unit Telekomunikasi Indonesia International Australia Pty Ltd, acquired a 75 percent stake worth 11 million Australian dollars ($9.61 million) in a Sydney-based business process outsourcing firm.

** The board of Qatar’s Doha Bank has authorized the purchase of the Indian assets of HSBC Bank Oman, and has called a shareholder meeting in November to approve the deal, it said in a statement.

** Venezuela announced on Friday the “temporary” takeover of two plants belonging to U.S. cleaning products maker Clorox Co , which has left the country because of difficult economic conditions.

** Miners, including Mineral Resources Ltd and Mount Gibson Iron Ltd, might be interested in the Australian assets of Cliffs Natural Resources Inc, Bloomberg said in a report on Friday. The assets could fetch as much as AUD$1 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.