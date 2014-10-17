(Adds Havas, Netflix, Danone and Pivovarna Lasko)

Oct 17 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

** French tycoon Vincent Bollore mapped out an offer to acquire control over at least 50 percent of Havas SA, the world’s sixth-largest advertising company he started investing in over 10 years ago.

** Mark Cuban, the billionaire investor and owner of the Dallas Mavericks basketball team, is buying Netflix Inc shares because he considers the video streaming company to be an acquisition target. “I‘m buying NFLX stock ... Someone will try to buy them,” Cuban tweeted on Friday.

** French food giant Danone SA, maker of Activia yoghurt and Evian water, has decided it wants to pursue a takeover of U.S. infant formula maker Mead Johnson Nutrition Group, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

German healthcare group Fresenius as well as buyout groups PAI and Permira are exploring an acquisition of the medical nutrition business of Danone after efforts of U.S. drugmaker Hospira to buy the unit failed, people familiar with the matter said.

** Slovenia’s largest beer maker Pivovarna Lasko dd has put itself up for sale and wants the buyer to inject at least 75 million euros ($96 million) into the business to help cut debt.

** Financial services group Old Mutual Plc’s wealth arm will acquire investment management firm Quilter Cheviot for 585 million pounds ($941 million) from European private equity house Bridgepoint.

** Spanish builder ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA said its unit Iridium had agreed to sell 80 percent of its holdings in various concessions including a Madrid hospital and a Barcelona metro line for 175.2 million euros ($224 million).

** Norwegian recycling firm Tomra Systems ASA will start a process to sell Orwak Group, part of its compaction division, the company said in its quarterly report.

** Cash-rich Singapore Airlines Ltd is injecting up to $110 million to take control of loss-making affiliate Tiger Airways Ltd, shoring up the budget carrier while scrapping its regional ambitions as competition rages.

** Goldman Sachs Group Inc is in discussions to acquire IndexIQ, a Rye Brook, New York-based exchange-traded fund provider, according to three sources familiar with the situation.

** CF Industries Holdings Inc ended merger talks with Norway’s Yara International ASA after the companies failed to agree on terms of a deal that would have created a global fertilizer concern with an enterprise value approaching $30 billion.

** The board of Chiquita Brands International Inc said on Thursday that a takeover bid by Brazilian juice maker Grupo Cutrale and investment firm Safra Group was “inadequate,” and again recommended shareholders back a tie-up with Irish rival Fyffes Plc.

Grupo Cutrale and Safra are not considering raising their $14-per-share, all-cash, definitive offer for Chiquita, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

** Brazil’s oil regulator ANP rejected the sale of a 40 percent stake in the Polvo offshore oilfield to HRT Participacoes em Petroleo SA by the oil unit of Danish energy and shipping group AP Moller-Maersk A/S , the regulator said on Thursday.