Oct 24 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

** Over-the-counter drugmaker Unipharm AD Sofia is up for sale and has hired advisory firm Houlihan Lokey to explore a deal which could value it at around $500 million, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** UniCredit SpA has entered final phase talks to sell its debt recovery unit and a chunk of bad debt, two sources close to the matter told Reuters, a move aimed at strengthening its balance sheet and freeing up funds for new lending. The deal could raise more than 600 million euros ($760 million).

** Banana producer Chiquita Brands International Inc said it would start takeover talks with Brazil’s Grupo Cutrale and Safra Group after its shareholders voted against its proposed merger with Irish rival Fyffes Plc.

** U.S. drugmaker Pfizer is to continue buying back stock, with the board authorising a new $11 billion share repurchase plan, deflating expectations that it will make a new bid for AstraZeneca.

** French banking group Societe Generale has been negotiating the sale of its Brazilian assets to major local banks for the past four months, according to a report published in newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo on Friday.

** Procter & Gamble Co said it would exit its Duracell battery business, likely through a splitoff into a separate company, as it looks to focus on faster-growing brands.

** British engineer Rolls-Royce said on Friday it had finalized a deal to create a joint venture which would design and develop accessory drive train transmissions for all of the company’s future civil aircraft engines. The joint venture with Hispano Suiza, part of French aerospace and defense company Safran, will run for an initial 25-year contract and will contribute to a range of aircraft including engines for the new Airbus A330neo jet.

** AMC Networks Inc said on Thursday it agreed to pay $200 million for a 49.9 percent stake in BBC America and would take operational control of the cable television channel.

** E-commerce services provider Digital River Inc said on Thursday it entered into an agreement to be acquired by an investor group led by Siris Capital Group LLC for about $840 million.

** Britain’s Spirit Pub Co Plc said it had rejected a takeover proposal from Irish cider maker C&C Group Plc.

** Polish state-run coal trader Weglokoks wants to buy four to five loss-making mines from state-run miner Kompania Weglowa (KW) for 2.3 billion zlotys ($689 million), Weglokoks’ chief executive was quoted as saying on Friday.

** China Telecom Corp Ltd and China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd could soon jointly invest in a new content delivery network (CDN) company that would speed up Chinese users’ Internet access, a Chinese paper reported on Friday.

** Retailer Grupo Comercial Chedraui, Mexico’s No.3 supermarket chain, is exploring possible acquisitions at home, the company’s chief executive said on Thursday, declining to comment on reports that the firm is seeking to acquire rival Comerci.

** PT Bank Mayapada Internasional Tbk said Unity Rise Ltd had bought a 17.06 percent stake in the Indonesian lender from a unit of global investment firm Avenue Capital Group for 885.8 billion rupiah ($73.4 million). ($1 = 0.7896 euro) ($1 = 3.34 Polish zloty) ($1 = 12,062.0000 rupiah) (Compiled by Amrutha Penumudi and Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore)