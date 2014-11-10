(Adds Fullscreen, Lafarge, Viscofan. Updates Telefonica SA)

Nov 10 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:

** Dutch investment firm SHV raised its offer for Dutch animal feed company Nutreco NV in response to interest from U.S. food company Cargill Inc. SHV raised its offer to 44.50 euros per share from the 40 it lodged on Oct. 20 that valued Nutreco at 2.7 billion euros.

** Qatar Investment Authority and Brookfield Property Partners may increase their 2.2 billion pound ($3.5 billion) takeover offer for Songbird Estates Plc, majority owner of London’s Canary Wharf, the Sunday Times reported. Songbird on Friday rejected an initial offer, saying it significantly undervalued the company.

** Private equity firm Golden Gate Capital is in the lead to acquire Angus Chemical Co, a specialty chemicals subsidiary of Dow Chemical Co, for more than $1 billion, according to three people familiar with the matter.

** Spanish telecoms giant Telefonica SA sold half of its 5 percent stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd on Monday for $854 million, raising fresh funds for acquisitions.

** The Pakistani government has indefinitely postponed the sale of a stake in the country’s largest energy firm, Oil and Gas Development Co Ltd because of weak investor interest, the chairman of Pakistan’s Privatisation Commission told Reuters on Monday. Reuters had reported that the government was seeking to sell a 7.5 percent stake in OGDCL to raise around $815 million.

** British insurer Aviva Plc and Turkey’s Sabanci Holding completed the flotation of a 19.7 percent stake in their Turkish joint venture pension unit Avivasa on Monday, valuing the firm at 1.68 billion lira ($746 million).

** U.S. media giant Time Warner Inc has approached struggling Australian broadcaster Ten Network Holdings Ltd about a A$680 million ($588 million) takeover bid, the Australian Financial Review reported on Monday.

** Canadian telecommunication service provider Mitel Networks Corp raised its offer for smaller U.S. peer ShoreTel Inc, after ShoreTel did not accept its earlier offer. The revised offer values ShoreTel at about $574 million, $34 million more than Mitel’s earlier bid.

** Scandinavia-focused private equity firm Nordic Capital has agreed to buy out Norwegian broadcasting technology company Vizrt Ltd at a 32 percent premium, valuing the firm at around 2.5 billion crowns ($370 million).

** Malaysia Airport Holdings Bhd said it will launch a rights issue to fund its 285 million euro ($356.25 million) purchase of the remaining 40 percent in Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen airport it does not own.

** South African insurer Discovery Ltd said on Monday it would spend 155 million pounds ($246 million) to purchase the 25 percent stake in Britain’s Prudential Health Holdings it did not already hold.

** Palm Hills, Egypt’s second-largest listed real estate developer, said on Sunday that Aabar Investments has acquired a 5.1 percent stake in the company. The value of the investment is about 285 million Egyptian pounds ($40 million), according to Reuters calculations.

** The Ellerine furniture arm of failed South African lender Abil has received a potential $36 million offer for its sub-Saharan business, its administrator said on Monday, as the company is wound down to repay creditors.

** Danish lender Spar Nord Bank A/S has made an offer for smaller rival Norresundby Bank on Monday, in a deal that had been anticipated and could spark consolidation in the country’s banking sector.

** Atlantic Basin Refining agreed to buy the shuttered Hovensa LLC oil refinery in St. Croix and restart it with a 300,000 barrels-a-day capacity to handle crude from the U.S. shale boom, according to a statement today.

** Japanese electronics conglomerate Panasonic Corp is considering M&A deals to bolster its position in the European home appliance market, its chief executive said, as it shifts its focus to growth following years of restructuring.

** Societe Generale is ready to make acquisitions in countries where its existing operations offer potential combined cost savings, such as in central and eastern Europe, Chief Executive Frederic Oudea told financial newspaper Investir. The bank is also open to opportunities in private banking in Europe, the CEO was quoted as saying.

** Italian tycoon Andrea Bonomi is gearing up to make a counter offer to buy Club Mediterranee SA, reigniting a battle for control of the French resort operator, La Lettre de L‘Expansion reported on Sunday.

** Isabel dos Santos, the daughter of Angola’s president, launched a takeover bid for Portugal Telecom at 1.35 euros per share on Sunday in an attempt to thwart a 7 billion-euro bid for the Portuguese company’s assets by Altice .

** Spanish sausage case maker Viscofan said on Monday it had accepted a 55.5 million euro ($69 million) takeover bid for its IAN canned tomato unit from private equity firm Portobello Capital Gestion.

** Media company Fullscreen has agreed to acquire Rooster Teeth, an 11-year-old online production studio based in Austin, Texas, that created the long-running video series “Red vs. Blue,” executives of the companies told Reuters. Fullscreen, one of the biggest networks on YouTube, is majority-owned by Otter Media, a joint venture between AT&T and Peter Chernin’s The Chernin Group.

** A Nigerian unit of France’s Lafarge said on Monday it had entered into an agreement with Flour Mills of Nigeria to purchase a 30 percent stake in United Cement Company of Nigeria.

** Dutch oil services company Fugro NV, which has been hit by the sliding oil price, said it was open to joint ventures with other companies after rival Boskalis bought a stake, fuelling talk the company could be a takeover target.