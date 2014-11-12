Nov 12 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Wednesday:

** Yahoo Inc will pay about $640 million for automated advertising service BrightRoll, beefing up its ability to sell video ads in real-time to marketers.

** At least two top-10 Yahoo Inc shareholders are so unhappy with Chief Executive Marissa Mayer’s turnaround efforts that they are making a direct plea to AOL Inc CEO Tim Armstrong to explore a merger and run the combined company.

** Activist hedge fund manager William Ackman’s Pershing Square Capital Holdings said it had taken a 8.5 percent stake in animal health company Zoetis Inc for about $1.54 billion. Ackman has taken the stake with Sachem Head Capital, another activist hedge fund run by Scott Ferguson, who previously worked for Ackman.

** U.S. medical device maker Medtronic Inc has offered concessions in a bid to secure European Union regulatory approval for its $43 billion acquisition of Irish rival Covidien Plc, the European Commission said.

** BHP Billiton, the world’s largest mining company, said it has scrapped the sale of Nickel West and will continue operating the unit after failing to find a buyer at the right price.

** Swedish retailer ICA Gruppen said it would buy pharmacy group Apotek Hjartat from private equity firm Altor for 5.7 billion Swedish crowns ($770 million).

** British carrier Flybe Group will exit its Finnish joint venture with Finnair after the companies failed to agree on how to increase the unit’s profitability, Finnair said, adding Flybe has agreed to sell its 60 percent stake in Flybe Nordic to a new investor or to Finnair for one euro ($1.2481).

** South Africa’s competition regulator gave retailer Lewis Group approval to purchase more than 60 stores from failed furniture firm Ellerine -- an $8 million deal that is expected to save nearly 400 jobs.

** Xiaomi Technology Co Ltd will acquire a stake in Chinese video streaming firm Youku Tudou Inc, cementing ties between China’s leading smartphone maker and one of the most popular content providers in the video-hungry country.

** G4S, the world’s biggest security firm, agreed to sell a business providing security and other services to the U.S. government for $135 million, part of a push to cut costs and focus on its most profitable operations.

** Essentra Plc, a supplier of speciality plastic and packaging components, said it would acquire the specialist packaging division of Clondalkin Group, owned by an affiliate of Warburg Pincus, for $455 million.

** The International Monetary Fund (IMF) - which has been encouraging Pakistan to reform the energy sector, expand the tax base and privatise loss-making state industries by making those conditions for a $6.7 billion bailout of the economy - indicated last week that a $1.1 billion loan was no longer contingent on the stake sale of Pakistan’s largest energy firm, five Pakistani officials told Reuters.

** Malaysia’s Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) said it plans to buy the 47 percent stake it does not already own in Malaysian Refining Company for $635 million from Phillips 66 Asia Ltd, a subsidiary of U.S energy company Phillips 66 .

** Singapore water treatment company United Envirotech Ltd (UEL), nearly 30 percent owned by private equity firm KKR & Co LP, said KKR and Chinese state-backed conglomerate CITIC Ltd will launch a takeover offer valuing UEL at about S$1.9 billion ($1.5 billion) on a fully-diluted basis.

** Indian generic drugmaker Aurobindo Pharma Ltd said its U.S. unit won a bankruptcy auction to buy nutritional supplements maker Natrol Inc for $132.5 million.

** Chinese state-owned trainmakers China CNR and CSR Corp may merge their overseas units to create a single company focused on winning deals abroad, the official Shanghai Securities News reported on Wednesday.

** Brazil’s state-run oil company Petrobras said on Tuesday it received $2.2 billion from the sale of its Peruvian oil and gas assets to PetroChina, China’s top oil and gas firm, and its parent China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC). ($1 = 7.3988 Swedish crown) ($1 = S$1.2927) (Compiled by Lehar Maan in Bangalore)